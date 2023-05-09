5 Valuable Capital One Platinum Card Benefits

If you are looking to build your credit or cement a better credit foundation, the Capital One Platinum Credit Card can be a good choice for you. If used responsibly, this card can be a stepping stone to improve your credit standing and to accessing better cards that can offer you attractive perks and rewards.

Here, we cover some of the benefits you can obtain through the Capital One Platinum Card and how to optimize its usage to ensure you get the most benefits.

Capital One Platinum Benefits

Affordability Benefits

No Annual Fee

To begin with, the Capital One Platinum Card does not charge an annual fee and it doesn’t require a security deposit.

This gives it a significant advantage over other credit cards targeted at people with fair (580 to 669) FICO Scores, like the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, which has an annual fee of $39—something users might want to consider if they are building their credit history.

No Transaction Fees

Another benefit is the lack of foreign transaction fees. This means that if you use the card outside of the U.S, you will not incur a fee. If having a card that won’t charge you extra fees when you’re traveling outside of the U.S. is important to you, this card checks that box.

Credit Score Benefits

Accessibility for Low Credit Scores

Capital One considers applications from anyone with at least a fair FICO Score—people who have defaulted on one loan over the past five years or who have a limited credit history (shorter than three years) are also included. Additionally, those who are new to the U.S. and students with credit histories less than three years can be considered.

Automated Credit Line Reviews and Potential Increases

Capital One Platinum Card users are automatically considered for a credit line increase in as little as six months from opening an account. Credit limit increases are usually evaluated by factors such as making timely payments and paying down your balance.

Making on-time payments is good for your credit score alone, and can also help you eventually be granted a higher credit limit, which can also have positive impacts on your credit score.

Having a higher credit limit can be beneficial on your credit score because it reduces your credit utilization. If you were using $1,000 of credit on a card with a $5,000 credit line, your utilization would sit at 20%. Now keep using the same $1,000 on a $10,000 credit line and your utilization rate will only be 10%. Credit utilization accounts for approximately 30% of your credit score, and it’s typically best practice to have a utilization rate of 30% or lower.

Read More: How To Use a Credit Card Responsibly

Progress Monitoring Instruments

CreditWise from Capital One is a valuable tool to assist you in the process of building your credit.

Through an intuitive and user-friendly interface, CreditWise helps you understand your current credit standing. It offers a simulator to help you visualize the impact that a prospective financial decision would have on your overall credit score.

How To Get the Most Benefits From the Capital One Platinum Card

Maximizing the benefits you get from your Capital One Platinum Card is largely tied to using it responsibly and in line with your financial capabilities. Here are some tips.

Make your payments on time. One of the drawbacks of the Capital One Platinum Card is that it has a high . This means that if you carry a balance, you will be charged a sizable interest fee. Therefore, it is recommended that payments are made in full.

One of the drawbacks of the Capital One Platinum Card is that it has a high . This means that if you carry a balance, you will be charged a sizable interest fee. Therefore, it is recommended that payments are made in full. Keep a healthy utilization ratio. Keeping your credit utilization under 30% is generally recommended.

At the same time, your credit card balance must be in line with your income, especially as you build your credit profile for the future. Lenders generally like to see a debt-to-income ratio of 35% to 36%, which means that for every $1,000 you make, your monthly payments on your debt should be $360 at a maximum.

This figure includes all debt payments, like auto loans and mortgages, so your credit card payments should be even lower.

Bottom Line

Following these recommendations will help you have a healthier financial standing, a road in which a card like the Capital One Platinum Card can be your ally to improve your credit score, opening up more opportunities for your financial future.

If used responsibly, the Capital One Platinum Card will be the gateway you need to access more attractive cards that are available for people with better credit profiles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What credit score is needed for the Capital One Platinum Card?

To be eligible for consideration, your FICO score needs to be, at a minimum, in the fair segment. A fair credit score ranges from 580 to 669 points.

Does the Capital One Platinum Card have an annual fee?

No, the Capital One Platinum Card does not charge an annual fee.

Does the Capital One Platinum Card offer cash back?

No, the Capital One Platinum Card does not offer cash back or any rewards.

What is the APR on the Capital One Platinum Card?

The APR on the Capital One Platinum Card is 29.99% Variable APR for purchases and balance transfers, which means that the rate can change over time, depending on the economic conditions.

Can I increase my limit on the Capital One Platinum Card?

Yes, at six months, as a Capital One Platinum Card user, you automatically qualify for a credit line review, which could lead to a potential credit line increase.

