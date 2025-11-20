5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2026

2025 has been a tough year on everyone’s wallet. With the new year just around the corner, maybe you’re like many Americans and resolving to improve your finances in 2026. Now is a great time to review your expenses and take a closer look at your budget to see just how you can make that happen.

Learn More: 4 Moves To Make If You Can’t Pay All Your Bills This Month

Find Out: 6 Clever Ways To Pocket an Extra $1K This Month

GOBankingRates asked experts to weigh in on common things that people should consider cutting in the upcoming year. Here are the five unnecessary bills you should try to stop paying in 2026.

1. Subscription Services

Nearly all of the experts agreed that subscription services are the leading culprit when it comes to unnecessary expenses. Today, there are more subscriptions available than ever. A few years ago, it may have only been a magazine subscription or two, but now there is a monthly service for everything. From streaming to meal prep, you have convenience at your fingertips — but it will cost you.

Sofia Perez, content manager and owner of CharacterCounter.com, suggested people look to free alternatives. She explained, “Entertainment lovers think nothing of renting a movie from a streaming platform, but if they have access to a public library, they should know many new releases are found at these locations for free.”

She continued, “Again, planning is everything, and it is more convenient to sit on one’s couch, search and push play. But those expenditures undoubtedly add up, especially during winter months and binge-watching marathons.”

2. Gym Memberships

While you may have joined the gym in January with the best of intentions, it isn’t worth the bill you pay each month if you don’t use it. Kenan Acikelli, the CEO of Workhy, agreed that people need to look at their subscriptions, including gym memberships, to cut costs.

He said, “Consumers should reevaluate their subscriptions and recurring expenses. Often, people pay for services like underutilized gym memberships, multiple streaming platforms or premium internet packages that exceed their actual needs. Another area to consider is automatic renewals for software or apps that are rarely used.”

He continued, “Evaluating and trimming these unnecessary expenses can lead to significant savings, helping individuals allocate funds more effectively towards their financial goals.”

Read Next: Here’s How To Build an Emergency Fund Without Blowing Your Budget

3. Unused Insurance Policies

Melanie Musson, a personal finance expert with Clearsurance, said, “Stop paying for full coverage auto insurance if your vehicle is 15 years old. By that point, it’s unlikely your car is valuable enough to make paying for full coverage worth it.”

It’s worth reviewing the insurance you’re paying for and determining whether you need all the coverage in your policy.

4. Storage Units

Many experts also recommend cutting storage units. If you have not used the things you are storing for over a year, you are likely wasting money storing them. There is no need to continue paying $100 or more per month for stuff that you won’t use.

Tracy Xu, director of finance and accounts at BarkLikeMeow, said, “Why pay for cloud storage you rarely use or rent a storage unit for forgotten mementos collecting dust? Spend some time to declutter both your digital and physical spaces. Digitize essential documents, and sell or donate unused items. Doing so will not only declutter your mind but also your bank account.”

5. Cable TV

Tim Connon, founder, CEO and life insurance agent at ParamountQuote Insurance Advisors, said people should “stop paying for cable subscriptions and opt for streaming services instead. There are several streaming services and packages that are much more affordable than cable.”

He continued, “Cable bills can be around $200 a month or more. With streaming services and package deals, you can wind up paying $50-$100 a month and have free TV streaming services included in that for more channels than what cable offers.”

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.