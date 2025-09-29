5 Unexpected Ways To Bring in More Income the Last Half of 2025

Whether you’re looking to bolster your emergency savings, build up some extra cash for holiday shopping or finally pay down debt, you can boost your income in the last half of 2025. The number of ways people can make money today might surprise you — check out a few of the top ideas below.

List Your Services on TaskRabbit

Have a knack for putting together furniture, painting or light home improvement tasks? List your side-gig services on TaskRabbit or in a local Facebook group and help your neighbors while putting money in your pocket. In a previous GOBankingRates article, “Tasker” Vanessa Garcia reported earning $9,000 per month taking on side jobs on the platform. She said she lists more than 25 skills, from putting together furniture to project management and charges between $60 to $100 per hour for most tasks.

Pet-Sit for Friends and Neighbors

As people plan fall and winter vacations, they may begin looking for pet sitters to watch over their beloved fur-babies and their homes while they’re away. Dog-walking is also a profitable side gig you can do in your spare time, according to Keith Spencer of Resume Now. “These are in-demand, repeat-service jobs that people are willing to pay a premium for, especially in high-need areas. Completing CPR and first aid certifications for pets can help you charge higher rates and build client trust,” he said.

Hang Christmas Lights

Christmas light displays in this decade are over the top, making even the Griswold Christmas Vacation House dim by comparison. But people have less time than ever to create elaborate light extravaganza, creating a demand for people who can hang lights for anyone willing to pay. Hanging Christmas lights is the perfect side business for landscapers in cold climates, who may see their income drop once the snow falls.

Just make sure you have the proper insurance and licenses if you’re going to be working on people’s homes. With seasonal displays starting at Halloween, you can line up clients now and stay busy through January, when people will need the lights taken down.

Rent Your Car

Like Airbnb, but for vehicles, Turo gives drivers an opportunity to rent their personal vehicle for extra cash. Michelle Perez, a stay-at-home-mom, previously told GOBankingRates that she earns $55,000 a year renting vehicles through the platform. She started by renting her Toyota 4 Runner on the platform, but her business has since grown to include multiple vehicles ideal for exploring the great outdoors in Colorado, where Perez lives.

Sell Your Stuff

If you want to put cash in your pocket fast with minimal work, the answer could be all around you. Search your space for items you no longer need or use and can sell for extra money. The recommerce market is expected to hit $219.6 billion by 2029, according to the latest OfferUp Recommerce Report. You can claim your slice of that wealth in your spare time. The report found that 60% of OfferUp resellers use the money to cover bills or everyday expenses.

