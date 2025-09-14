5 Unconventional Money-Making Lessons From Barbara Corcoran That Can Work For You

Barbara Corcoran is known for turning a $1,000 loan into a multimillion-dollar real estate empire, but it’s not just her business savvy that got her there — it’s the way she thinks. In a recent Instagram post, Corcoran shared personal stories from her rise to the top that are rich with unconventional wisdom.

Whether you have a business or not, her leadership strategies are packed with wisdom and financial lessons anyone can apply to their own money goals.

Here are five unconventional money-making lessons from Barbara Corcoran that may work for you.

Get in the Middle of the Action

“I moved my desk every week. I switched spots so I could catch whispers of deals, frustrations and brainstorms. It kept me plugged into the heart of my team,” said Corcoran.

She didn’t isolate herself in a corner office. Instead, Corcoran moved her desk around to different parts of the workplace to stay immersed in her team’s energy, ideas and challenges.

Oddly enough, there’s a money lesson there: You have to stay engaged with your money. That means more than budgeting once a month. It means checking in regularly. Set weekly “money dates” to review your spending. Rotate the focus — one week check your savings, the next your debt progress, then upcoming bills.

Staying plugged into your finances, like Corcoran stayed plugged into her team, helps you make better decisions and catch problems early.

Turn Rejection Into Rocket Fuel

“When someone told me I’d never be a success, I promised myself I’d work twice as hard and proved them wrong.”

Corcoran faced plenty of doubters early on, but instead of shrinking, she used their skepticism as motivation. Every “no” became a reason to hustle more.

Use rejection and setbacks as fuel. Denied a mortgage? Build your credit. Rejected for a job? Sharpen your resume or launch your own thing. Don’t let the world’s “no” be the end of your story. Let it push you to create your own version of success — and then work like crazy to get there.

Make Work and Money Fun

“I hosted ridiculous theme parties! Anything from pajama parties to Kentucky Derby Day in the office, and people worked harder because they wanted to be part of it.”

Corcoran understood that culture fuels performance. By making her office fun and energetic, people naturally wanted to show up, work hard and stick around.

Apply this to your finances by making your goals fun and rewarding. Create visual trackers for savings goals. Celebrate every debt you pay off with a small, budgeted reward. Try money challenges with friends or your partner, like “no-spend weeks” or “cook-at-home-only months.” Fun creates consistency, and consistency is where the real financial magic happens.

Don’t Linger in Failure

“Whenever I failed, I didn’t waste time feeling sorry for myself. I just moved on.”

Rather than wallowing in failure, Corcoran acknowledged it, learned from it and moved on. She didn’t let mistakes define her.

Everyone makes financial mistakes — overdrafting an account, forgetting a bill, going over budget. Instead of beating yourself up, treat it as a lesson and move forward. The faster you recover and adjust, the less power that mistake has over you. Progress comes from how you respond, not how you fall.

Support Others Like You’d Want To Be Supported

“I knew I worked for my team, so I gave them everything … My job was to support them, no matter what.”

Corcoran believed that taking care of her team’s needs — from yoga to babysitting — freed them to focus on great work. She saw her role as being in service to those around her.

Use your money to create ease and support in your life and for the people you love. That could mean investing in childcare so you can work extra hours or ordering meal kits to save time in a busy season. Financial decisions aren’t just about numbers — they’re about energy and time. Support systems matter, and when you use money to create them, your productivity and peace of mind go up.

Corcoran’s success isn’t just about real estate. It’s about how she thinks, leads and responds to challenges. Her Instagram stories reveal that creativity, boldness and emotional intelligence often matter just as much as strategy.

From making money fun to bouncing back from failure and investing in people, her unconventional habits offer powerful money lessons for anyone willing to think differently. Whether you’re building a business, managing a household budget or climbing out of debt, these insights can inspire you to approach your financial journey with resilience and success.

