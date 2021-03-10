5 Types Of Siding To Consider For Your Next Home Remodel

The type of siding you choose to install on your house is a big decision, and it’s often a difficult one considering there are numerous options to choose from. Things you should prioritize when choosing your home’s exterior siding include durability, aesthetic value, cost and required maintenance. Each type of siding has its own set of pros and cons in these areas.

Vinyl Siding

Vinyl siding is one of the most popular choices in the United States. It’s a form of plastic siding that is often seen on smaller homes or apartment buildings that need weatherproof protection (especially in areas that get lots of precipitation and storms). It can come in a variety of colors, making it an aesthetically pleasing exterior choice.

Vinyl is a relatively low-cost siding option. For a typical single-family home of about 2,000 square feet, it costs between $6,150 and $15,900 to install.

Because it’s made from polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, vinyl siding is essentially fire-resistant. PVC will not ignite unless it reaches an extremely high temperature, about 750 degrees Fahrenheit. PVC also needs a uniquely high amount of oxygen to continue burning. That means it’s harder for fires to initially ignite and even harder to continue burning.

Pros

Fire-resistant up to 750 degrees

Vast selection of styles

Inexpensive

Cons

Can fade in less time than other types (10 to 15 years, depending on the climate)

Sensitive to excess UV light exposure and harsh weather conditions

Prone to mold growth and rotting sheathing if not installed with a waterproof seal

Wood Siding

Wood is one of the oldest exterior siding options available. It’s very versatile as it can be stained or painted to look exactly how you want it to. Plus, it comes in multiple different arrangements, like shingles and vertical boards, to help homeowners achieve any desired look. Depending on the arrangement, the cost of wood siding can range from $7,000 to $23,000.

While wood siding tends to look impressive, it is a risk for house fires. Wood is a combustible material, meaning it can go up in flames when exposed to high heat. Wood siding can ignite, causing flames to spread up the wall and into the home. Wood siding also requires continuous maintenance and repainting as time goes on. Painting professionals recommend a fresh coat every three to four years. When wood siding is regularly maintained, it can last for 20 to 40 years before it needs a full replacement.

TIP: Wood is a combustible material, meaning it is quick to go up in flames if exposed to high heat. One option homeowners have to combat this is to add a flame retardant chemical to the siding, which is an added cost.

Pros

Offers a classic look in a lot of styles

One of the greener options (since manufacturing wood siding is natural and non-toxic, as opposed to the processes required to make vinyl siding, for example)

Can be more versatile and customizable than other types

Cons

Combustible and a fire risk

Lacks durability

Requires refurbishment every few years

Metal Siding

Many homeowners think of metal only as a roofing material, but metal is gaining popularity as an exterior siding material as well. It’s strong, relatively easy to install and can come in a variety of types, like aluminum and steel. After metal siding is installed, it requires virtually no maintenance.

Metal siding is durable and stands up well to harsh weather conditions like snow and extreme temperatures. Unlike wood siding, metal siding does not have the tendency to warp, rot or be susceptible to pests. The downside is that metal is a poor insulator and is not soundproof. If you live in an area with an extreme climate and if you are sensitive to outside noises, metal may not be the best siding choice.

Pros

Extremely durable and low-maintenance

Fairly simple to install

Impervious to unwanted pests and fire

Cons

Offers little insulation

Not soundproof; if you live in an area with an extreme climate or if you’re sensitive to outside noises, this will be a problem.

Fiber Cement Siding

Durable and solid, fiber cement siding is an excellent exterior siding option for those who are looking for something that will last at least 30 years. Fiber cement siding is especially good for homeowners who live in an intense climate, because it can stand up to harsh weather, including hail and strong winds.

Fiber cement siding is made out of a mixture of wood pulp and cement. It maintains the durability of cement but offers flexibility in aesthetics. Fiber cement siding can be made to look like a variety of other siding materials, like wood. The biggest barrier of fiber cement siding is the fact that it’s expensive to install. That’s because the installation process requires a significant amount of manpower, and therefore, labor time. You will likely have to pay for a professional to install fiber cement siding, so be prepared for a hit to your wallet.

Pros

Durable, even in harsh weather

Offers a broad range of styles

Low-maintenance

Cons

Expensive to install

Fire-resistant

Brick Siding

Brick is a classic and timeless exterior siding material, and it’s been a standard in the building industry for years largely because of its durability. Brick siding doesn’t need to be regularly repainted, unlike wood or vinyl siding that tends to fade in the sun. Brick is a very low-maintenance exterior siding option that will last at least 100 years on average.

Brick also tends to up your home’s value as compared to other exterior siding types, so it can be a good choice if you’d like to turn a home into an investment property. A report by Acme Brick shows brick homes increase in value by about $4,000 over a home with wood or fiber-cement siding.

While brick siding beats other siding materials in terms of appearance, longevity and strength, it does come with a drawback: its cost. Brick is one of the most expensive options on the market. For a 2,000 square foot home, brick siding costs between $8,900 and $25,000.

It also requires additional materials, like a waterproof membrane, to make sure it’s effective. But besides these additional materials, brick is an all-natural and very eco-friendly choice. Since bricks originate from natural materials, their carbon footprint is relatively small. Plus, bricks are recyclable and biodegradable.

Pros

Eco-friendly

Low-maintenance

Weather- and fire-resistant

Cons

Expensive to install

Requires a waterproof sealant

Color limitations

Alternative Materials

There are plenty of other materials used for siding to consider. These include:

Composite: Composite (add definition) is of the most durable types of siding with quite a few style options.

Hardie board: Another durable option, hardie board (add definition) can be more expensive than other options mentioned.

Composite (add definition) is of the most durable types of siding with quite a few style options. Hardie board: Another durable option, hardie board (add definition) can be more expensive than other options mentioned. Stone veneer: Stone veneer (definition) is a lightweight and cost-friendly option that is less environmentally friendly—it can’t be recycled.

Stone veneer (definition) is a lightweight and cost-friendly option that is less environmentally friendly—it can’t be recycled. Manufactured wood: This siding option t looks like the real thing but succumbs to mold and mildew if moisture finds its way in.

Bottom Line

Not only is siding an effective tool for beautifying a home, but it’s also an important safety feature and an investment into your home’s value. Its durability and cost differ depending on the material used, so it’s important to keep each material’s pros and cons in mind when choosing siding for your home. Contact your local siding expert to determine which option is best for your budget and locale.

