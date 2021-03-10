5 Types Of Siding To Consider For Your Next Home Remodel
The type of siding you choose to install on your house is a big decision, and it’s often a difficult one considering there are numerous options to choose from. Things you should prioritize when choosing your home’s exterior siding include durability, aesthetic value, cost and required maintenance. Each type of siding has its own set of pros and cons in these areas.
Vinyl SidingSamantha Allen | Forbes Advisor
Vinyl siding is one of the most popular choices in the United States. It’s a form of plastic siding that is often seen on smaller homes or apartment buildings that need weatherproof protection (especially in areas that get lots of precipitation and storms). It can come in a variety of colors, making it an aesthetically pleasing exterior choice.
Vinyl is a relatively low-cost siding option. For a typical single-family home of about 2,000 square feet, it costs between $6,150 and $15,900 to install.
Because it’s made from polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, vinyl siding is essentially fire-resistant. PVC will not ignite unless it reaches an extremely high temperature, about 750 degrees Fahrenheit. PVC also needs a uniquely high amount of oxygen to continue burning. That means it’s harder for fires to initially ignite and even harder to continue burning.
Pros
- Fire-resistant up to 750 degrees
- Vast selection of styles
- Inexpensive
Cons
- Can fade in less time than other types (10 to 15 years, depending on the climate)
- Sensitive to excess UV light exposure and harsh weather conditions
- Prone to mold growth and rotting sheathing if not installed with a waterproof seal
Wood SidingSamantha Allen | Forbes Advisor
Wood is one of the oldest exterior siding options available. It’s very versatile as it can be stained or painted to look exactly how you want it to. Plus, it comes in multiple different arrangements, like shingles and vertical boards, to help homeowners achieve any desired look. Depending on the arrangement, the cost of wood siding can range from $7,000 to $23,000.
While wood siding tends to look impressive, it is a risk for house fires. Wood is a combustible material, meaning it can go up in flames when exposed to high heat. Wood siding can ignite, causing flames to spread up the wall and into the home. Wood siding also requires continuous maintenance and repainting as time goes on. Painting professionals recommend a fresh coat every three to four years. When wood siding is regularly maintained, it can last for 20 to 40 years before it needs a full replacement.
TIP: Wood is a combustible material, meaning it is quick to go up in flames if exposed to high heat. One option homeowners have to combat this is to add a flame retardant chemical to the siding, which is an added cost.
Pros
- Offers a classic look in a lot of styles
- One of the greener options (since manufacturing wood siding is natural and non-toxic, as opposed to the processes required to make vinyl siding, for example)
- Can be more versatile and customizable than other types
Cons
- Combustible and a fire risk
- Lacks durability
- Requires refurbishment every few years
Metal SidingSamantha Allen | Forbes Advisor
Many homeowners think of metal only as a roofing material, but metal is gaining popularity as an exterior siding material as well. It’s strong, relatively easy to install and can come in a variety of types, like aluminum and steel. After metal siding is installed, it requires virtually no maintenance.
Metal siding is durable and stands up well to harsh weather conditions like snow and extreme temperatures. Unlike wood siding, metal siding does not have the tendency to warp, rot or be susceptible to pests. The downside is that metal is a poor insulator and is not soundproof. If you live in an area with an extreme climate and if you are sensitive to outside noises, metal may not be the best siding choice.
Pros
- Extremely durable and low-maintenance
- Fairly simple to install
- Impervious to unwanted pests and fire
Cons
- Offers little insulation
- Not soundproof; if you live in an area with an extreme climate or if you’re sensitive to outside noises, this will be a problem.
Fiber Cement SidingSamantha Allen | Forbes Advisor
Durable and solid, fiber cement siding is an excellent exterior siding option for those who are looking for something that will last at least 30 years. Fiber cement siding is especially good for homeowners who live in an intense climate, because it can stand up to harsh weather, including hail and strong winds.
Fiber cement siding is made out of a mixture of wood pulp and cement. It maintains the durability of cement but offers flexibility in aesthetics. Fiber cement siding can be made to look like a variety of other siding materials, like wood. The biggest barrier of fiber cement siding is the fact that it’s expensive to install. That’s because the installation process requires a significant amount of manpower, and therefore, labor time. You will likely have to pay for a professional to install fiber cement siding, so be prepared for a hit to your wallet.
Pros
- Durable, even in harsh weather
- Offers a broad range of styles
- Low-maintenance
Cons
- Expensive to install
- Fire-resistant
Brick SidingSamantha Allen | Forbes Advisor
Brick is a classic and timeless exterior siding material, and it’s been a standard in the building industry for years largely because of its durability. Brick siding doesn’t need to be regularly repainted, unlike wood or vinyl siding that tends to fade in the sun. Brick is a very low-maintenance exterior siding option that will last at least 100 years on average.
Brick also tends to up your home’s value as compared to other exterior siding types, so it can be a good choice if you’d like to turn a home into an investment property. A report by Acme Brick shows brick homes increase in value by about $4,000 over a home with wood or fiber-cement siding.
While brick siding beats other siding materials in terms of appearance, longevity and strength, it does come with a drawback: its cost. Brick is one of the most expensive options on the market. For a 2,000 square foot home, brick siding costs between $8,900 and $25,000.
It also requires additional materials, like a waterproof membrane, to make sure it’s effective. But besides these additional materials, brick is an all-natural and very eco-friendly choice. Since bricks originate from natural materials, their carbon footprint is relatively small. Plus, bricks are recyclable and biodegradable.
Pros
- Eco-friendly
- Low-maintenance
- Weather- and fire-resistant
Cons
- Expensive to install
- Requires a waterproof sealant
- Color limitations
Alternative Materials
There are plenty of other materials used for siding to consider. These include:
- Composite: Composite (add definition) is of the most durable types of siding with quite a few style options.
Hardie board: Another durable option, hardie board (add definition) can be more expensive than other options mentioned.
- Stone veneer: Stone veneer (definition) is a lightweight and cost-friendly option that is less environmentally friendly—it can’t be recycled.
- Manufactured wood: This siding option t looks like the real thing but succumbs to mold and mildew if moisture finds its way in.
Bottom Line
Not only is siding an effective tool for beautifying a home, but it’s also an important safety feature and an investment into your home’s value. Its durability and cost differ depending on the material used, so it’s important to keep each material’s pros and cons in mind when choosing siding for your home. Contact your local siding expert to determine which option is best for your budget and locale.
More From Advisor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.