5 Types of Items at Kohl’s Retirees Should Avoid on Black Friday

Black Friday is often the best time to save money on items you’ve been wanting to buy. However, not all Black Friday sales are actually deals, especially for retirees on a fixed income. Kohl’s runs some of the most attractive markdowns, but certain categories are better to skip until after the holidays. Below are five items retirees should avoid this Black Friday.

Electronics and Large Appliances

Kohl’s advertises major savings like 50% off electronics or appliances, but these deals often apply to select items and exclude coupons. That means the price you see may not drop as much as expected.

For retirees, investing in electronics or large appliances you may not use regularly is not worth it. If you really need a smart TV or a kitchen appliance, pick a model you’ve already researched and check warranty terms and return policies.

Furniture

Furniture from Kohl’s often looks like a great deal during Black Friday, but the discounts aren’t always as steep as they may seem. Plus, returns can be a hassle. According to Kohl’s, they charge a 15% restocking fee, unless the returned item is defective. For big-ticket purchases, that fee can add up quickly.

If possible, wait until January or February when retailers are clearing inventory. If you need furniture sooner, buy smaller home items that are easier to return and don’t come with restocking penalties.

Seasonal Fashion Items

Kohl’s Black Friday clothing deals often come with steep markdowns. But if you’re retired, you don’t need many pieces of seasonal fashion items. If the style can quickly turn into something you rarely wear, it may not be worth buying even if the price looks like a steal.

A better alternative is choosing timeless basics, like neutral outerwear or comfortable loungewear you know you’ll wear often.

Kitchen and Dining Sets

Kohl’s is currently offering 50% off kitchen and dining sets with an extra coupon for more savings this Black Friday. But unless you host guests regularly, a large set may not provide real value.

Many retirees find that they use the same plates, bowls and mugs daily, leaving big sets to collect dust. Only buy pieces you’ll reach for almost every day.

Rugs and Bedding

A sale of 70% off rugs and bedding can be tempting, but steep discounts at Kohl’s don’t always mean better quality. These items often go on sale again after the holidays, sometimes at even lower prices during clearance periods.

If you need a rug or new bedding immediately, make sure you choose quality pieces. Otherwise, wait for end-of-season markdowns rather than stocking up just because it looks cheap.

Editor’s note: Sale discounts may vary depending on location.

