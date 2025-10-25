5 Types of Items To Avoid at Sam’s Club This October

While Sam’s Club offers budget-friendly bulk deals year-round, October brings unique shopping challenges. From overpriced seasonal items to products you can find cheaper elsewhere this month, here are the top items you should skip at Sam’s Club.

Last-Minute Halloween Decorations

By October, Sam’s Club’s Halloween decorations are picked over, with only the least popular items remaining. The elaborate animated characters and premium outdoor displays that made headlines in August are likely sold out, leaving behind overpriced basic decorations that you can find cheaper at discount retailers like Dollar Tree or Five Below. Like this Disney Frozen Elsa costume, it is tough to recognize what character it represents, since the poorly-designed costume just looks like a dress up gown.

Bulk Candy Bags

Unless you’re buying for a large event, Sam’s Club’s bulk candy packages often lead to waste. A typical household doesn’t need 5-pound bags of fun-size candy bars. You’ll save money buying smaller quantities at grocery stores, especially when they run pre-Halloween sales. For instance, it’s tough to imagine some of this 48-count pack of M&Ms might go to waste — especially since it costs $52.48.

Pre-Made Fall Centerpieces

Sam’s Club’s seasonal floral arrangements and fall centerpieces are marked up significantly compared to creating your own. Like these three table-top pumpkins — a simple decor idea that is originally priced at $49.97 at Sam’s Club. A simple trip to a local farmers market or craft store will net you fresh pumpkins, gourds and autumn foliage for a fraction of the cost. These DIY alternatives often look more authentic and last longer too.

Frozen Thanksgiving Sides

Sam’s Club heavily promotes frozen green bean casseroles and other Thanksgiving sides in October, but these convenience foods are expensive and often contain excessive sodium. As an example, Member’s Mark frozen mashed potatoes costs $7.98 and has a whopping 480mg of sodium. Fresh ingredients for homemade sides cost less per serving and taste significantly better. Save the freezer space for items that truly benefit from bulk buying.

Off-Season Patio Furniture

October marks the clearance season for outdoor furniture, but Sam’s Club’s “deals” often aren’t competitive with other retailers’ end-of-season sales. For instance, this 10-foot Member’s Mark Rectangular Umbrella is $100 off, but is still $99.98. Home improvement stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot typically offer deeper discounts on patio sets. Additionally, buying furniture you can’t use for six months ties up money that could be earning interest.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

