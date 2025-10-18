5 Totally Legit Ways To Get Paid To Watch Netflix

You can feel a little less guilty on your next Netflix binge — by making money while doing it.

Read More: Here’s How to Avoid a Huge Tax Bill After a Successful Side Gig

Find Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Here are five legitimate ways to get paid to watch Netflix, as seen in FinanceBuzz and beyond.

Netflix Tagger

From gentle British reality TV to twisted Christmas, you’ve probably noticed specific category tags the last time you logged onto Netflix. The list, which goes back to the earliest days of the company, currently tops 36,000.

There are paid people, aka analysts or strategists, whose role is to watch Netflix content and assign tags that help the algorithm make effective suggestions. The average monthly gross salary for Netflix taggers is $5,000 – $9,000 per month, according to Glassdoor.

Discover Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Freecash App

This rewards platform, which lets you earn up to $225 per offer by completing simple tasks, garners overall high praise. Whether you’re taking surveys, playing games, or doing something else, the app enables you to get paid for multitasking while watching Netflix.

Viewer Research Panels

Share your watching data with research platforms like Nielsen, TVision, or other research apps, and earn passive earnings. Install their apps or devices to earn rewards.

The Nielsen panel consists of more than 42,000 homes and 100,000 people across the U.S.

Paid Focus Groups or Surveys

Share feedback about your viewing habits via paid focus groups or surveys, and possibly make a direct impact on the course of a film or TV show. While there are an array of focus group and survey options online, Netflix has its own official, private research panel, Netflix Preview Club. Each screening involves a 10- to 20-minute survey.

Social Media Reviews

While the payoff likely won’t happen immediately, monetizing content around Netflix shows can earn you some serious cash through ads and sponsorships, tips, subscriptions, or platform donations. Pay attention to your engagement rate and followers. The larger you grow your following, the greater your earning potential.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Totally Legit Ways To Get Paid To Watch Netflix

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.