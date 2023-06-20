5 Top Tech Stocks To Buy With Massive Growth Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During the initial phase of the pandemic, tech stocks with massive growth potential took center stage. These companies, offering innovative solutions to the world’s rapidly evolving problems, reaped the rewards from investors seeking the next big thing.

However, the enthusiasm surrounding tech stocks has waned with concerns about a potential recession casting a shadow over the industry. Tech companies, known for their heavy reliance on debt, face the challenges posed by high inflation and resulting interest rate hikes, which can affect their profitability.

Nevertheless, the allure of tech stocks persists, and it’s not without reason. Technology will continue to shape our future, addressing crucial issues like sustainable energy, automation, healthcare, and housing.

Join us as we delve into the dynamic world of tech stocks, uncovering opportunities that promise massive growth, high potential, and the potential for exceptional returns.

FTNT Fortinet $72.78 GRMN Garmin $106.00 ZM Zoom Video Communications $70.06 CRM Salesforce.com $211.76 ADBE Adobe $495.18

Fortinet (FTNT)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), a leading cybersecurity company, launched its first advanced firewall two decades ago, revolutionizing traditional firewalls with advanced network device filtering tools.

This innovative firewall, FortiGate, has since evolved into a comprehensive “Security Fabric.” It provides end-to-end security services for cloud-based platforms, on-premise hardware, and Internet of Things devices.

Fortinet has solidified its position as one of the largest global cybersecurity firms. Its customer base exceeds 660,000 worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies.

Despite its size and extensive experience, the company continues its impressive performance. One of the primary factors contributing to its success is the breakneck pace at which the cybersecurity market is growing.

The cybersecurity market should maintain a robust annual growth rate of 9.63% from 2023 to 2028. This growth will result in a market volume of $256.50 billion, suggesting sustained demand for advanced security solutions.

With its comprehensive portfolio of security services and advanced technologies, Fortinet can capitalize on the massive growth of the cybersecurity market. The company’s expertise, reputation, and expanding industry present tremendous opportunities to deliver top-notch cybersecurity solutions and ensure continued success.

Given these factors, Fortinet emerges as one of the top tech stocks with massive growth potential to consider today’s market.

Garmin (GRMN)

Source: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) encountered challenges in the past fiscal year, with declining sales and shrinking profit margins, primarily because of the significant drop in demand for fitness products.

Currency exchange rates and rising costs further contributed to the pressures the tech device giant faced.

Garmin has proven its ability to capture market share across various tech niches. While the fitness tracker segment experienced a severe decline of 28%, the company’s overall performance remained flat in 2022, thanks to growth in other areas, particularly smartwatches.

Garmin has maintained consistent profitability despite declining profit margins over the past two years. Many tech companies have experienced margin declines due to currency exchange fluctuations, slowing demand, and rising costs.

Despite the decline, Garmin’s profitability remains impressive.

While cautious investors may prefer to monitor Garmin for signs of a return to rising profit margins and fast growth over a few more quarters, those willing to accept short-term volatility can take advantage of the current discount. Wall Street’s recent overreaction highlights the potential for market-beating returns.

Considering Garmin’s resilience, profitability, and market potential, it emerges as one of the top tech stocks to buy for high returns and potential. It presents substantial growth opportunities in the ever-evolving tech industry, making it an appealing choice for investors.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stands out as one of the top tech stocks, despite its share price being down 36% over the past year. While some may question its value post-pandemic, Zoom has maintained a strong presence in various sectors.

It remains the go-to video communication provider for businesses, education, religion and sports. As a result, its revenue continues to grow, with Q1 total revenue up 3% compared to last year.

What’s impressive about Zoom is that its share price has returned to pre-pandemic levels, signaling stability and growth potential. With the company expanding its reach, now could be an excellent investment opportunity.

However, Zoom must avoid excessive diversification and focus on its core video conferencing offer. While initiatives like Marketplace and ZoomIQ sound intriguing, maintaining their leadership in video communication should be a priority.

Zoom Video Communications exhibits remarkable resilience and offers high potential for returns, positioning it as an enticing option among tech stocks with massive growth. By maintaining its innovative spirit, Zoom can solidify its leadership in the industry.

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), the leader in cloud-based customer relationship applications, is a top tech stock. The tech giant’s software-as-a-service solutions are crucial as businesses transition to digital and omnichannel customer relationships.

These solutions are essential for adapting to the evolving landscape of customer interactions.

With sales growing rapidly, up by approximately 25% last year, and an expanding operating margin of about 18.7%, Salesforce’s performance is impressive.

Although revenue growth may slow to around 20% this year, the operating margin should to climb to 20%. This trend may to continue, with revenue expected to surpass $50 billion in fiscal 2026, nearly doubling from the previous year.

High switching costs fortify Salesforce’s dominance in customer relationship management software. Managers are hesitant to replace a market-leading solution that effectively serves their needs with an unproven product.

With the ability to effectively cross-sell its four software suites (clouds) to existing customers, Salesforce has experienced revenue growth and notable margin expansion. This successful strategy positions the company as one of the top tech stocks to buy.

Adobe (ADBE)

Source: Tattoboo / Shutterstock

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), the software giant, is shattering records with impressive growth. Experiencing remarkable growth, Adobe achieved a 23% surge in sales in 2021, reaching a record-breaking annual revenue of $15.79 billion.

However, the growth story is not slowing. Adobe’s profitability is astounding, with a net income of $4.82 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The momentum continued into 2022 with strong first-quarter results.

Its creative software offerings are at the core of Adobe’s business, including renowned products like Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

These software products are regarded as industry standards, solidifying Adobe’s dominant position. Despite the competition, none pose a significant threat due to Adobe’s established status.

Adobe adopts a subscription-based model, selling its products through the Creative Cloud. This approach reduces entry barriers, eliminates the need for constant software upgrades, and generates recurring revenue streams.

Besides its creative software, Adobe has a presence in the flourishing digital advertising and e-commerce sectors through its Digital Experience, Publishing, and Advertising segments. These segments provide marketers and professionals with analytics tools to manage customers and drive engagement.

In summary, Adobe stands out as one of the top tech stocks with massive growth potential, supported by robust double-digit growth, exceptional profitability, and a comprehensive suite of dominant products.

