5 Top Tech Areas That Deserve Your Attention Now

The technology sector has had a tough run so far in 2022, largely due to rising benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. Meanwhile, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis and resurging COVID-19 cases are plaguing the investment environment. Thus, investors are rushing to buy dips in some stocks that can reap good returns.

Studying the current market conditions, we highlight a few prominent technology areas that are worth buying the dips on expectations of favorable trends:

Semiconductor ETFs

The semiconductor space is attracting huge inflows in 2022 despite weakness in chipmaker stocks. A Bloomberg report highlights that chip ETFs have already witnessed around $6.8 billion of inflows until mid-April this year. The figure shows a staggering jump in inflows compared to investments of $5.2 billion and $2.1 billion in 2021 and 2020, respectively (per a Bloomberg report).

Notably, the growing adoption of cloud computing and the ongoing infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are brightening the prospects for the semiconductor space in 2022. Moreover, the revolutionary 5G platform is expected to act as a major catalyst for semiconductor revenues in the mobile phone market.

Investors aiming to make the most of this uptrend in a diversified way could consider ETFs like iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH, First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL), Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) (read: What Lies Ahead for Semiconductor ETFs in Q1 Earnings?).

Blockchain ETFs

Blockchain came into the limelight as the underlying technology for the most popular cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin. An article on Investor’s Business Daily defined blockchain technology as a shared public ledger, also known as a distributed database, which tracks and records transactions transparent and tamper-proof. The estimates for the uptake of this technology are mind-boggling. Deutsche Bank expects blockchain systems to record transactions for about 10% of worldwide GDP by 2027. Blockchain ETFs like Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK can be tracked by investors (read: 5 Thematic-ETF Plays Worth Your Attention for Q2).

Internet ETFs

The ongoing pandemic and the discovery of new variants are subtle reminders that the Internet dependency might increase with time. The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for the e-commerce industry as people continue practicing social distancing and online shopping for all essentials, especially food items. The space is thriving on expanding digitization and growing dependency on the Internet owing to recent trends like work from home, digital payments, digitization of healthcare and rising demand for video gaming.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at some Internet ETFslike First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund FDN, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) and O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) (read: Online Spending to Hit Record in 2022: 5 ETFs to Surge).

Cybersecurity ETFs

Investors are paying great attention to cybersecurity stocks as these have been rallying amid the rising panic of cyberattacks. Market experts have warned about the possibility of cyberattacks by Russia in retaliation for Western sanctions. The West has been continuing to isolate Moscow by imposing several sanctions on Russian banks, its sovereign debt along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Notably, cyberattacks can be part of Russia’s war strategy. Several Ukrainian entities have already been hacked. Also, the increasing adoption of revolutionary technologies is exposing businesses, governments and organizations to cyber risks.

Investors seeking to tap the boom in the cyber security market could consider the following ETFs: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF HACK, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR, Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) and iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) (read: Why You Should Buy Cybersecurity Stocks & ETFs Now).

AI & Robotic ETFs

This era is largely dominated by AI applications and technological advancements. Amid the coronavirus crisis, demand for online services has increased which in turn has led to the dominance of AI. Going on, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the robotics market is booming with robots being used for jobs such as sanitizing hospitals, homes and workplaces along with monitoring, surveying, handling, and delivering food and medicines.

The current conditions seem favorable for the robotic markets in government applications, such as health, security and defense. Notably, AI is supporting in the fast-evolving of business landscape by opening up opportunities, driving revenues and enhancing efficiencies. The AI platform helps enhance almost everything, including advertising, healthcare, robotics, retail, video streaming, gaming and urban development.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, consumers continue to opt for online purchases of food items and other goods and are resorting to video streaming services and other modes of in-house entertainment. In line with the rising online shopping trend, customers are resorting to digital payments to clear bills, while merchants and utility providers are advocating the same. In fact, the AI market in the retail segment is expected to grow by $14.05 billion (including the pandemic impact) during 2019-2023, per an Analytics Insight article.

Accordingly, investors can consider Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF ROBT, ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ROBO) and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO).

