Welcome to Episode #433 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to look at the top ranked Zacks Stocks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), which also pay big dividends.

How big?

Tracey screened for yields over 4%.

This screen yielded 86 stocks which included regional and community banks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) in hotels, shopping malls, infrastructure and casinos, and master limited partnerships in energy, among others.

5 Top Stocks Paying Big Dividends

1. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ( WASH )

Washington Trust Bancorp was founded in 1800 and is the oldest community bank in the nation. It is Rhode Island based and handles commercial banking, mortgages and wealth management.

Washington Trust is a Zacks #2 (Buy) stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has 2025 earnings rising 13.9%. Washington Trust is paying a big dividend, well over 4%.

The industry, which is Northeast Banks, is now in the Top 6% of all Industry Ranks.

Is it time for the banks, like Washington Trust Bancorp, to return to favor?

2. Simon Property Group, Inc. ( SPG )

Simon Property Group is a shopping mall REIT with a tag line saying they are “innovating the future of the shopping experience.” It has malls in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Simon Property Group is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. In 2024, it generated record Funds from Operations of nearly $4.9 billion and returned $3 billion to shareholders. Simon Property Group is paying a dividend yielding 4.8%.

Is it time to buy the shopping malls like Simon Property Group?

3. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA )

Plains All American Pipeline is a master limited partnership (“MLP”) that owns midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas in the United States and Canada.

Earnings of Plains All American Pipeline are expected to rise 9.9% in 2024 but fall 6% in 2025. But Plains All American Pipeline still has the coveted Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) rank. It pays a dividend yielding 7.5%.

Should those looking for stable income consider an MLP like Plains All American Pipeline?

4. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. ( PK )

Park Hotels & Resorts has a strategy to acquire upscale hotels and resorts. It currently owns 40 premium hotels and resorts, excluding the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and the Parc 55, which are in receivership.

At the time of the podcast, Park Hotels & Resorts was a Zacks #2 (Buy) stock but is now a #3 (Hold). Park Hotels & Resorts is a REIT and is paying a hefty dividend above 4%.

Should a hotel REIT like Park Hotels & Resorts be on your list for stocks paying dividends?

5. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ( ETD )

Ethan Allen Interiors is a furniture retailer with 172 retail design centers. 75% of its products are manufactured in North America facilities.

While earnings of Ethan Allen Interiors are expected to decline 6.8% in fiscal 2024, analysts are bullish about fiscal 2025. Earnings are expected to jump 11.2%.

Ethan Allen is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. It is shareholder friendly and paid $10 million in dividends to investors in the fiscal second quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors finished the fiscal second quarter with $184 million in cash and no debt.

Should a furniture retailer like Ethan Allen Interiors be on your dividend short list?

What Else Do You Need to Know About These 5 Big Dividend Payers?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

