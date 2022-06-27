5 Top Leisure Stocks To Watch This Summer

Check Out These Leisure Stocks Amid A Summer Travel Boom

As the summer holidays kick off, leisure stocks could be worth noting in the stock market. After a grueling couple of years, travel is finally returning to normal. Crowds are no longer something to fear, and people can just kick back and relax. As a result, travel and leisure companies may see a big boost in demand for their products and services this holiday season. In fact, some companies are even feeling bullish this quarter. Thus, it might be a good idea to watch for leisure stocks ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

Investors keeping an eye on leisure stocks could be tuning in to Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) today. After today’s closing bell, the company will be reporting its earnings for the first quarter of the year. Wall Street is expecting the company to bring in a revenue of $575 million this quarter. Along with that, Trip.com is expected to narrow its losses by more than 50% to a loss of $0.08 per share. With that being said, be sure to check out these five leisure stocks in the stock market today.

Leisure Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Carnival Corporation

Starting us off today is Carnival Corporation or CCL for short. In brief, CCL is a towering presence in the global cruise industry. Its portfolio of global cruise line brands includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and many more. Through its brands, the company boasts a fleet of 92 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 223,000 lower berths. What’s more, the company also has eight new ships scheduled to be delivered to its brands through 2025.

Last Friday, CCL provided its second quarter 2022 business update. Namely, it saw its revenue soar to $2.4 billion in the second quarter, rising by nearly 50% compared to the first quarter of the year and reflecting continued sequential improvement. Additionally, occupancy in the second quarter of 2022 was 69%, up from 54% in the prior quarter. The company’s cash from operations also turned positive during the second quarter. As CCL continues to gain momentum, is CCL stock worth adding to your portfolio?

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago is a retailer for motorhomes. It is a leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under a variety of brands like Grand Design, Newmar, and recently-acquired Barletta. Its products are for leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has multiple facilities across the country and builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, and commercial community outreach vehicles. On June 22, the company reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter.

For starters, Winnebago recorded a total revenue of $1.5 billion, an increase of 51.8% from $960.7 million last year. Impressively, the company sees an organic growth rate of 41.1% year-over-year, driven by pricing increases and shipments related to the strong dealer order backlog. Next to that, net income was $117.2 million, rising 64.4% from the prior-year quarter. Accordingly, adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.13, up by 84.4% from the same period last year. All in all, as Winnebago notches in a stellar quarter, will you be watching WGO stock?

Thor Industries

Following that, we have Thor Industries. For the uninitiated, Thor primarily manufactures and markets recreational vehicles (RVs) and is also the largest manufacturer of RVs globally. Through Thor, consumers have access to towable and motorized RVs. The likes of which are offered via the company’s wide array of subsidiary brands. This includes but is not limited to its Airstream, Heartland RV, and Jayco divisions. Earlier this month, the company reported its third-quarter financials.

Diving in, the company brought in a total revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, with earnings per share of $6.32. For comparison, consensus figures on Wall Street are earnings of $4.74 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion. Weighing in on the company’s overall quarterly performance is CEO Bob Martin. He highlighted Thor’s resilience, citing its record net sales and profitability for the quarter, despite facing an “uncertain business environment.” According to Martin, major production efforts from the Thor team are among the key growth drivers for the quarter. After considering all this, would THO stock be a top buy for you?

Roku

Another leisure stock that may be worth noting now is Roku. In essence, it is a company that pioneered streaming to the TV. Roku connects users to the streaming content they love. Besides that, it also enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, as well as provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Over the past week, ROKU stock has climbed over 20% in price. Earlier this month, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Roku announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to make TV streaming the next e-commerce shopping destination.

Notably, Walmart will be the exclusive retailer to enable streamers to purchase featured products fulfilled by Walmart directly on Roku’s streaming platform. Through this partnership, the two aim to evolve shopping beyond QR codes and change the way customers interact and shop TV and video content. With Roku’s purpose-built advertising tech stack and Walmart’s unmatched ability to evaluate customer shopping behaviors, the two unlock an innovative in-platform buying experience for customers. Given this unique partnership, should you invest in ROKU stock?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s is a company that owns and operates high-volume entertainment and dining venues. It offers its customers the opportunity to eat, drink, play, and watch all in one location. Put simply, you could have a social and fun time while having good food and beverages at the same time. Also, its stores are designed to accommodate premium sports viewing events, private parties, and business functions.

Last month, the company posted its financial results for its first quarter ended May 1, 2022. Jumping in, revenue came in at a record $451.1 million, up from $363.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total comparable sales saw an increase of 10.9% compared with the same period in 2019. As for its profits, the company reported a total net income of $67 million, or $1.35 per diluted share. For comparison, Dave & Buster’s posted a net income of $42.4 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Given the company’s improvement over pre-pandemic levels, should you add PLAY stock to your watchlist?

