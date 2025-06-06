5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Key Takeaways

Zacks premium screen looks for top stocks with 20% historical and future growth. Screen returned 37 Zacks #1 Rank Strong Buy stocks. 5 growth stocks in technology, gold miners, retail, and a secret bonus stock.

Welcome to Episode #447 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to look at top Zacks Rank growth stocks. Zacks.com has several premium growth screens including one titled: Zacks #1 Rank Growth Stocks.

The Zacks #1 Rank is the top rank of “Strong Buy.” Only 5% of all stocks with the Zacks Rank are #1 (Strong Buy) stocks. It usually means the analysts are raising their earnings estimates.

Screening for Growth Stocks: What to Look For

For growth, the screen looks at both historical and future earnings growth. The historical growth must be 20% or more in the prior year and future growth also looks for 20% or above. That’s a powerful growth of combination of mega-growth.

It excludes one hit wonders, or companies that have just one year of growth, before cooling off. We’re looking for a trend of growth.

This screen returned 37 stocks.

5 Strong Buy Growth Stocks

1. AppLovin Corp. ( APP )

AppLovin is a large cap technology platform which developers can use to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. It has a market cap of $140 billion.

Earnings of AppLovin are expected to rise 85.2% this year and another 41.9% in 2026. Shares of AppLovin are up 28% year-to-date.

Should AppLovin be on your short list?

2. AngloGold Ashanti plc ( AU )

AngloGold Ashanti is a Colorado-headquartered gold mining company. It has a market cap of $19 billion and mines in Africa, the Americas and Australia.

With gold at new record highs in 2025, over $3000 an ounce, it’s not a surprise that a gold miner like AngloGold Ashanti is expected to see big earnings growth. Analysts expect earnings to jump 133.5% in 2025.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti are up 104% year-to-date.

Should AngloGold Ashanti be on your short list?

3. Birkenstock Holding PLC ( BIRK )

Birkenstock makes footwear. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, it is famous for its sandals. Birkenstock has a market cap of $10.5 billion.

Earnings were up 208.9% in 2024 and are expected to jump another 36.7% in 2025. Yet despite all the growth, shares of Birkenstock are down 2.5% year-to-date.

Is Birkenstock a deal on the stock weakness?

4. CyberArk Software Ltd. ( CYBR )

CyberArk Software is an Israeli cybersecurity company with a market cap of $19.6 billion. Earnings of CyberArk Software rose 170.5% in 2024 and are expected to jump another 25.1% this year.

Shares of CyberArk Software are up 17.7% in 2025 and are near the 5-year highs.

Should CyberArk Software be on your short list?

5. European Wax Center, Inc. ( EWCZ )

European Wax Center offers wax services and products from franchise locations throughout the United States. It has a market cap of $314 million.

Earnings of European Wax Center rose 21.6% in 2024 and is expected to jump 35.6% in 2025. Shares of European Wax Center are down 16.6% year-to-date and have plunged 52.3% over the last year.

Is European Wax Center a deal on the stock weakness?

Want a Bonus 6th Stock?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out what it is and what else you need to know about growth stocks.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AU in Zacks Value Investor and in her own personal portfolio.]

