5 Top Financial Resources You Should Use in 2025, According to Experts

Every year brings new energy and a new way of doing things. If you’ve ever wondered how the pros stay on top of their finances so efficiently, you’ll be happy to learn that some of them count on tools you can easily implement yourself.

Below are some of the top financial resources experts recommend you use in 2025.

Retirement Planning Tools

Retirement planning tools are an important part of making sure you’re financially ready for your golden years.

Ali Zane, credit repair expert and CEO of iMax Credit, said that for retirement planning, tools like Fidelity’s planning suite offer robust projections based on your savings rate, expected market returns and lifestyle needs.

“A data-driven retirement plan turns uncertainty into a concrete strategy,” he said.

Budgeting Apps

According to Zane, budgeting apps, such as You Need a Budget (YNAB), have proven invaluable for those focusing on debt reduction.

“They track expenses in real-time and offer goal-setting features that empower you to eliminate debt faster by highlighting where every extra dollar can have the most impact,” he said.

Wes Lewins, chief financial officer of Networth, also recommended a few apps.

PocketGuard: This app helps users stay on top of their finances by showing how much disposable income they have after accounting for bills, goals and necessities, making it easier to avoid overspending.

This app helps users stay on top of their finances by showing how much disposable income they have after accounting for bills, goals and necessities, making it easier to avoid overspending. Goodbudget: Based on the envelope budgeting method, this app is perfect for those who like to allocate their income to specific spending categories to ensure disciplined financial management.

Debt Management

For those looking for resources that specifically help tackle debt, Lewins recommended Undebt.it.

He said that Undebt.it is a versatile debt management tool that provides various repayment plans that helps users get out of debt quicker based on their unique financial situations.

Per the Undebt.it website, this app allows you to add and manage debt accounts, view your projected interest and payoff date, and more.

Investment and Wealth Management

Investment and wealth management tools are also extremely helpful.

According to Lewins, Acorns is ideal for beginners. “This app rounds up your transactions to the nearest dollar and invests the difference, simplifying the investment process,” he said.

At the same time, he said Wealthfront is known for its robo-advising service. “Wealthfront offers personalized, automated investment management based on your risk tolerance and financial goals,” Lewins said.

Education Tools

On the education front, Zane said scholarship search engines provide actionable steps to reduce future education costs.

Lewins suggested Bloomberg Learning and Coursera financial planning courses for those looking to learn.

Bloomberg Learning, he said, provides a wealth of financial information and market data insights, useful for both novices and seasoned investors looking to stay informed. He also explained that Coursera offers a range of financial courses designed to improve financial literacy and personal finance skills.

Integrate the Tools

“One insight I share is the importance of integrating these tools with your financial dashboard,” Zane said. “When you align specific resources with clear objectives, you’re not just planning for the future but actively building a roadmap to financial freedom.”

He said this method turns a daunting financial journey into manageable, targeted projects that lead to real progress.

