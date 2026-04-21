It’s a big week for earnings as the Magnificent 7 stocks start to report. Tesla will be the first of the mega-caps to report earnings. But there are dozens of other companies investors and traders should be watching as well.

There’s a good mix of AI infrastructure companies, semiconductors, software companies, banks, homebuilders, and commodities companies like gold miners. The AI infrastructure stocks are breaking out again heading into this report. The software stocks, while still weak year-to-date, are off recent lows. Is the worst over?

Gold has pulled back from its all-time highs but remains elevated, above $4500 an ounce. In the first quarter, it was even higher, which means record free cash flows for most of the miners again.

ServiceNow: A Perfect 5 Year Track Record

It’s not easy being perfect on earnings. Few companies beat every quarter for five years. Events happen, like Covid, the tariffs, or the Iran War, which can upend even the best of plans.

But ServiceNow has managed to have a perfect record. Lam Research also has an impressive record with just one miss.

Will these companies keep their earnings streaks alive?

5 Top Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has only missed once in the last 5 years, and it was in 2022. That’s impressive. Shares of Lam Research are hitting new all-time highs going into this report. It’s not cheap. Lam Research trades with a forward P/E of 49.7. But earnings are expected to rise 28% in 2026. Will this breakout continue?

2. GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) doesn’t have the greatest earnings surprise track record. It has beat only twice out of the last 4 quarters. But it did beat last quarter, and by 339%. Shares of GE Vernova are trading at new all-time highs, up 51.7% year-to-date. It’s not a value stock. GE Vernova is trading with a forward P/E of 69.7. Will GE Vernova beat big again this quarter?

3. Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) has beat 12 quarters in a row. This AI infrastructure company, which is in partnership with NVIDIA, is expected to grow its earnings by 46.7% in 2026. Shares of Vertiv are hitting new all-time highs heading into this report. It’s up 93% year-to-date. Will Vertiv beat again to keep the streak going?

4. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record. But that hasn’t mattered for the shares, which have fallen 34.6% this year. ServiceNow is more attractive on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. It is trading at 24x forward earnings. Will ServiceNow beat again?

5. Newmont Corp. (NEM) has beat 5 quarters in a row as gold prices have risen. This big cap gold miner is expected to grow earnings by 28.2% in 2026. Shares of Newmont are up only 9.5% year-to-date as they have sold off from recent highs during the Iran War. Newmont is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 13. Will Newmont report a record quarter?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of VRT in Zacks Value Investor and her own personal portfolio.]

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Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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