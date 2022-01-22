5 Top E-Commerce Stocks To Watch Right Now

Do You Have These E-Commerce Stocks On Your List Right Now?

The year 2021 was a mixed year for e-commerce stocks. While many existing and new companies continue to grow, their stock prices did not follow. After all, e-commerce stocks were among the biggest winners in the stock market during the pandemic while their brick-and-mortar counterparts were negatively affected. So, now that people are comfortably stepping outdoors again, physical retail is also back in business. However, could the current sell-off of e-commerce stocks be slightly overblown? Like it or not, the industry still has considerable growth prospects going forward.

Besides, the industry rarely lacks exciting developments. Recently, we saw two e-commerce giants in their respective regions forming a partnership. Chinese online retailer, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) has entered a partnership with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). In brief, the deal will allow Shopify merchants to list their products on JD’s cross-border ecommerce platform JD Worldwide. As a result, this will help global brands tap into China’s massive appetite for imported goods. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best e-commerce stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Best E-commerce Stocks To Watch In January 2022

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is one of the largest e-commerce companies in Latin America. Essentially, the company enables commerce through its marketplace platform. The platform is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. For those unaware, Latin America is widely considered the fastest-growing e-commerce region in the world. So, it should not come as a surprise that MELI stock is often mentioned among the top e-commerce stocks.

Yesterday, the company acquired shares in the 2TM Group and made a strategic investment in Paxos. 2TM Group is a parent company of MercadoBitcoin.com among others in its blockchain-based portfolio.

Meanwhile, Paxos is a blockchain company that offers crypto investments. Safe to say, these investments reinforce MercadoLibre’s commitment to the development and use of crypto assets and blockchain technology. With that in mind, would you be buying MELI stock?

Walmart

Unlike Mercadolibre which has been a force to be reckoned with in the e-commerce space, Walmart is one of the largest traditional retail operators in the world. That said, the current e-commerce trend has driven the company to bring its products and services online.

The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. Now, let us see what new e-commerce initiatives the company has been committing to lately.

Recently, Walmart announced plans to build a fulfillment center in Olive Branch. The center aims to support the company’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and e-commerce business. With an estimated size of 1,000,000+ square-foot, it will store millions of items from the company’s everyday-low-priced merchandise and be ready to be shipped directly to customers at a great speed. Given this exciting development, would WMT stock deserve a place on your watchlist?

Etsy

Another top e-commerce company to note would be Etsy. In detail, the company operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers around the world. Etsy stands out by being the global destination for creative goods. Sellers will have access to a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

For instance, Etsy sellers can pay for placement of their listings in search results, and have Etsy Shipping Labels. Unfortunately, ETSY stock has been sliding downwards over the past month. However, could this be an investment opportunity for the long term?

Well, some analysts seem to think so. For starters, Edward Yruma of KeyBanc upgraded ETSY stock to Overweight in a recent research report. He believes that there is a good chance that the company may boost its revenue by three times on a long-term basis. Also, another analyst from Jefferies maintained his Buy rating despite a strong pullback in Etsy’s stock price. He, too, believes that this could be a compelling buying opportunity. If you share the same sentiment as they do, would you consider adding ETSY stock to your watchlist?

Global-e

Global-e is an Israel-based company that develops the e-commerce platform of the same name. It enables direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Retailers can increase international traffic conversion and sales through its end-to-end solutions that combine localization capabilities, big-data business intelligence models, and cross-border experience. Despite the bearish sentiment around the industry right now, GLBE stock has still risen more than 40% over the past year.

The company started the year by announcing the closing of its acquisition of Flow Commerce. For the uninitiated, Flow is a tech-based cross-border e-commerce software solution for emerging brands.

Hence, by adding Flow’s robust API-based technology to the company’s ecosystem, Global-e will be well-positioned to provide small merchants with the best solution that tailors to their needs. Not to mention, it could also allow Global-e to expand the scope of its exclusive relationship with Shopify to offer certain cross-border services. Keeping this in mind, would GLBE stock be one to watch for the future?

Amazon

To sum up the list, we have to include one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, Amazon. The company engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions around the world. For most parts, it sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers. That said, Amazon is now a tech conglomerate that often pushes its boundaries with a focus on innovation. For example, the company’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform.

Earlier this week, Amazon said it will be launching an apparel store called Amazon Style. The first store will be located in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, California. In the past, Amazon has explored physical stores for selling books but never clothes. The store will feature women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories from a mix of well-known and emerging brands.

On top of that, the managing director of Amazon Style claims that consumers will “find everything from the $10 basic to the designer jeans to the $400 timeless piece.” Safe to say, Amazon is targeting every consumer group. With all said and done, would you still consider AMZN stock a top e-commerce stock to buy today?

