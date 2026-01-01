5 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet all have strong AI moats in different ways that give them an edge over the competition.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the backbone of AI creation and is trading at an excellent price.

Lemonade is expecting to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) has driven the market to the tune of an 81% gain over the past three years. The eight most highly valued companies in the world are all AI companies, and it looks like many of them are just getting started.

Will 2026 be another winning year for AI, or is the bubble about to burst?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Since there's no way to know, you can feel comfortable buying great AI stocks to gain exposure to the massive potential, but make sure your portfolio is well-diversified with other stocks, too. If you're looking for a top AI stock, here are five great recommendations.

1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is a foundry, which means the company produces the semiconductors that its clients design. It's not developing the AI of the future but plays a key role in making it happen. On top of that, TSMC produces chips for all kinds of companies and technology, and that diversification gives it multiple growth drivers.

Even though TSMC is a well-established industry giant, it's still reporting high growth. In the 2025 third quarter, sales were up 41% year over year, driven by smartphones and autonomous vehicles. The company is also highly profitable, with a gross margin of 59.5% in the third quarter, up from 57.8% last year, and an operating margin of 50.6%, up from 47.5% last year.

Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 31, TSMC stock looks very attractive today, and AI tailwinds should push it even higher in 2026.

2. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is mostly known for its Google internet search engine, which has around 90% ofglobal marketshare. That's an incredible moat, and it's a self-reinforcing moat. More searches give it more data, which the company uses to provide improved products and a better search experience.

Meanwhile, Alphabet is monetizing its user base with a robust advertising business. It uses AI in multiple ways to both increase user engagement with its ecosystem -- making it more attractive to advertisers -- and refine algorithms to get ads in front of the right people. It also offers its Gemini large-language models (LLM) for personal and business use.

However, Alphabet is a lot more than Google these days, with many segments, including YouTube and Android, that diversify its business and make it an excellent stock to own for the long term. It also trades at 31 times trailing-12-month earnings, which is a great entry point.

3. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the largest cloud services provider in the world, with almost a third of theglobal market That gives it an edge in the space, and it's working hard to keep its dominant position.

CEO Andy Jassy is always talking about the shift from on-premises spend to the cloud and sees a huge change happening over the next 10 to 20 years. That's a long growth runway for Amazon.

The company plans to spend more than $125 billion on AI development in 2026, more than any other rival hyperscaler. Amazon Web Services (AWS) growth accelerated in the third quarter to more than 20% year over year, and at its size, that's an impressive feat.

AI is a huge growth driver for Amazon today but the company has a varied business that makes it a strong bet for long-term growth. Amazon stock trades at an attractive P/E ratio of 33, giving it extra room to expand in 2026.

4. Nvidia

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) growth may be slowing, and as more companies enter the AI development race, it's facing stiffer competition. But there's no question that it has built up a formidable AI platform, with a large array of vertically integrated products its clients are invested in, giving it a leg up on newer options. The company is not letting up on innovation and keeps launching new products with even better technology to protect its moat and industry dominance.

Right now, Nvidia stock is expensive, trading at 47 times trailing-12-month earnings, which is why the stock will fall if growth begins to decelerate. However, the company is a profit machine, and analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) to more than triple through 2028. Nvidia tends to beat on the bottom line, and if it can continue to demonstrate high growth and soaring profits, it should keep beating the market in 2026.

5. Lemonade

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is a different type of AI company. It's an insurance company first but has used AI and machine learning from the ground up to create a better system for pricing and handling insurance claims. It has attracted young customers from inception who appreciate its digital technology, and as it becomes more well-known, it's onboarding millions of new customers for all kinds of policies.

The company has reported strong sales growth from the beginning, and growth has been accelerating. In-force premium, its top-line metric, was up 30% year over year in the third quarter. As its algorithms improve and it scales, Lemonade is also heading toward profitability, and management is expecting to hit adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) breakeven this year. If it does, expect the stock to soar much higher.

Should you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,641!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,283!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 1, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Lemonade, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.