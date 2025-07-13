5 Tips From Robert Kiyosaki To Save You From Financial Disaster

Avoiding financial disaster has been a goal of every person in the United States since the Great Depression. Now, several recessions, global financial crises, market crashes and housing market regressions later, it takes more than just wishful thinking to protect your money in the long term.

Up Next: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

It’s necessary to have a strategic approach to managing your finances, especially when it comes to saving to battle scary statistics such as rising unemployment or interest rates. From understanding the basics of budgeting to making wise investment choices, safeguarding against going broke and creating a sense of financial stability involves a mix of education, discipline and foresight. Whether it’s through building an emergency fund, diversifying your investment bank portfolio or simply living within your means, taking proactive steps helps you confidently navigate economic uncertainties.

Robert Kiyosaki, the famed author and financial expert, offers plenty of advice on financial success. Here are his top six tips that could safeguard you from financial disaster.

Remember: You Are Your Best Investment

Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of financial literacy and by investing in your financial education, you take yourself out of being high risk in many financial systems. Understanding how money works, the difference between assets and liabilities, and the basics of investing are foundational to achieving financial independence.

Kiyosaki suggests investing time and resources in learning about the stock market, real estate, how financial institutions work and other investment vehicles to propel you toward achieving your financial goals. This knowledge empowers you to make informed decisions and enables you to see opportunities where others see obstacles.

For example, if you learn the ins and outs of real estate investing or your own housing market, you can navigate subprime mortgages or unrealistic housing prices more nimbly.

Passive Income Is a Wealth Grower

One of the pillars of Kiyosaki’s philosophy is the generation of passive income streams — or money earned with minimal effort can come from rental properties, dividends, royalties or businesses that do not require your day-to-day involvement. Kiyosaki argues that building these sources of income through side gigs is essential to financial freedom, as it allows you to focus on wealth accumulation rather than living paycheck to paycheck.

Trending Now: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

Live Beneath Your Means

Living below your means is not about self-deprivation; it’s about financial prudence. Kiyosaki warns against lifestyle inflation, advocating instead for a disciplined approach to your spending habits and saving practices. If the next global financial crisis is around the corner, what you don’t spend now will create a cushion for you later.

By avoiding unnecessary debt and prioritizing savings and investment, you can create a financial buffer that protects you against unforeseen emergencies and enables you to take advantage of investment opportunities. No bank system is infallible, so make sure you are using preventative measures when making money moves.

Assets vs. Liabilities: Know the Difference

Kiyosaki’s definition of an asset is something that puts money in your pocket, whereas a liability takes money out. You can see where one of these actions is often more preferable.

He advises focusing on acquiring assets that appreciate in value, such as real estate, stocks, and bonds, rather than accumulating liabilities like expensive cars or high credit card debt. This shift from spending to investing can be the difference between a life of financial struggle and one of abundance.

Reassess Your Financial Plan

You can only stick to your budget when you factor in your most recent financial situation. Whether you lost your job or got a raise, financial plans are not one-size-fits-all. Kiyosaki stresses the importance of regularly reviewing and adjusting your financial plan to adapt to changing economic conditions, personal life changes and shifts in the financial markets.

This involves staying informed about financial trends, reassessing your investment portfolio and making necessary adjustments to your budget and savings goals. By being proactive and adaptable, you can navigate financial challenges and capitalize on opportunities that arise. If you are trying to figure out how to start, you could start with a tracking app, or talk to a financial advisor to better prep your money for the future.

Final Take To GO

Kiyosaki’s advice offers a blueprint for avoiding financial disaster, but you’ll have to put in the work of righting your financial ship. It underscores the importance of financial education, passive income streams, living within your means, accumulating assets over liabilities and overcoming fear.

Ultimately though, it’s important to not let fear rule you as according to Kiyosaki, fear of losing money is a barrier to financial success. He encourages a mindset shift from fear to informed risk-taking, emphasizing that failure is part of learning.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Tips From Robert Kiyosaki To Save You From Financial Disaster

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.