5 Tips for Introverts To Climb the Career Ladder and Build Wealth

Recent research from Resume Genius highlighted the best jobs for introverts. Radiologists were at the top of the list, with a median annual salary of $353,960 and 31,960 jobs available. The report noted that introverts may naturally look for roles that allow for independent working environments, deep focus and creative problem-solving.

GOBankingRates consulted career experts to find tips for introverts on succeeding in their careers and building wealth.

Plan Ahead in the Hiring Process

Making money as an introvert begins by planning in the early stages of the hiring process. You’ll want to research the types of roles and companies you apply for to highlight your strengths. You may want to seek out remote work opportunities or companies that offer an environment that’s conducive to your strengths.

“Introverts tend to prepare for interviews by researching the company and role, rehearsing their answers, and anticipating questions,” said David Reed, the global head of talent acquisition at Sedgwick.

Reed noted that introverts can shine in their ability to focus and engage thoughtfully in a more intimate situation like recruiting. If you’re worried about not being extroverted enough for an interview, you shouldn’t stress because this is your opportunity to be a good listener and display your analytical skills.

Know Your Strengths

You’ll want to take the time to understand your strengths and accentuate them instead of forcing yourself to be more extroverted.

“You can build a fulfilling career by leaning into your natural strengths, not fighting against them and trying to be someone you aren’t,” said Advita Patel, an inclusion expert and founder of CommsRebel. “When looking for a new role, focus on your strengths, and if you’re unsure of what these are, speak to people who know you well and review your key deliverables so you can see where you brought the most value.”

You don’t have to stress about social skills or being outgoing for every type of role, and you want to do your best to ensure that you land in a situation where your work can speak for you. For example, you may discover that you’re more analytical or more detail-oriented, which can be beneficial in many industries. You may even learn you’re reserved in group settings but can delegate tasks well or perform best under pressure.

Use Your Unique Skills To Advance in Your Career

While extroverts may gain the advantage in social situations, someone who is more introverted can embrace their advantages to climb up the career ladder and build wealth. Reed urged introverts to lean into their unique workforce skills to climb the career ladder.

Here are three ways you could do this as an introvert.

Try to be detail-oriented: Introverts can read the fine print and recognize patterns others may not see. This skill set can help them advance in their career because they can spot deficiencies and bottlenecks.

Become a problem-solver: Introverts can be good at navigating complex problems, which is likely essential if they want to move up in their job.

Stay curious: Introverts tend to be lifelong learners with an emphasis on deep-diving. This can help them become experts in their field, which can help them make more money.

Consider Smaller Meetups or Online Communities

“If big networking events cause you to retreat, try smaller meet-ups or online communities where you can build genuine connections with others and find like-minded peers who you trust and feel comfortable with,” Patel said.

You don’t have to force yourself to attend events where you’re intimidated by the number of people because there are many other ways to network. You can exchange in discussions on platforms like LinkedIn or seek out more intimate meetups in your field.

“Don’t worry about being the most animated person in the room; let your experience, insights and calm confidence shine through in things like interviews, meetings and events,” Patel said.

While you may not be the loudest, you can focus on being the most thoughtful by taking the time to communicate clearly as you try to move up to higher-paying roles.

Outsource What You’re Not Good at To Find Opportunities

Hayden Cohen, a career expert and CEO of Near, explained that you can’t boost your career if you don’t promote yourself, which can be a struggle for introverts. Cohen recommended introverts outsource this work.

“If you need to hire someone to improve your resume, build your professional network or manage your social media presence, that can be a great investment if it helps you get the job you want,” he said. “Success isn’t about changing who you are, it’s about being able to show up as your genuine self, with confidence and intention.”

