5 Tips For Trading Out-of-the-Money Options

When trading out-of-the-money (OTM) options, the objective is to maximize your leverage on the trade. While In-the-money (ITM) options are more expensive, they are more likely to maintain their intrinsic value at expiration. OTM options, on the other hand, have a lower upfront cost, making them more attractive to beginners.

Here are five tips for successfully trading OTM options.

The Objective of Trading OTM Options

The OTM option is one of the traders' primary choices when trading options. This objective is determined by the amount of money the trader is willing to risk, the risk tolerance of the trader, and the specific expectations they have for the underlying stock. As a result, a trader that chooses this option can benefit from a range of strategies.

It's imperative that you know what you're buying. You should understand that a trader may want to profit from a modest rise and lose money if it's unsuccessful. That's why it's crucial to know a stock's target price before buying a corresponding option.

However, it's essential to understand that if you're investing in a bullish stock, buying options that expire in a few weeks can give you unpleasant surprises if the price of the underlying rises faster than expected.

An example of a long-term options strategy is to sell an OTM stock and repurchase it later. For example, if you're short on a $1 option, you should buy back the option for a higher price than you originally paid.

This way, you'll be able to earn a nice profit from your trade. Of course, you might also want to sell a put option and buy back the underlying stock at a lower price, but you don't want to make too much money on a trade you made.

The Risk/Reward For OTM Options

If you're looking to trade options, you'll find that OTM options are a great place to start, as they're much cheaper than ITM options and great for creating a long strangle or reverse iron condor. However, there are some risks to trading these options.

The risk/reward of trading OTM options are calculated by dividing potential profits by potential losses. For example, if you were to sell one call option for $20, you would receive $200 if the option expires worthless. However, if you sell the same call option for $30, you'll only receive a profit of $5. Therefore, the risk-to-reward ratio is 2:1.

The risk-reward profile of OTM options is lower than that of ITM options, but the upside potential is higher. OTM options are cheaper than their ITM counterparts and have no intrinsic value when purchased. In the end, this strategy is not suitable for all traders.

The Volatility Impact on Buying OTM Options

You can benefit from knowing what's driving the price when you're trading OTM options. So, before you enter an options trade, check the volatility of that particular stock. The volatility of supplies can benefit your portfolio as the stock price.

Volatility is a measure of how quickly price changes in different securities. Look at historical volatility (HV). This reflects the volatility in the market for a given stock over the previous months. Alternatively, you can use a volatility calculator.

Volatility indexes (VI) measure the level of uncertainty surrounding a stock. The higher the VI, the more likely it is to change in value. In other words, the more time left to expiry, the higher the risk of price fluctuations.

Volatility charts provide a clear picture of where volatility is at the moment. If volatility does not spike, the option price will eventually go down to normal levels. Simply put, volatility is a significant component to keep in mind when trading OTM options.

Use Extreme Discipline When Trading OTM Options

One common mistake when trading options is assuming that all options are worthless. In reality, opportunities can still be profitable.

OTM options are not worthless because each prospect has a premium (cost), and there is still a chance that the underlying will move in the direction of the option's strike price. In addition, the longer the time between now and the option's expiration, the more valuable it is.

As a trader, educate yourself, understand platforms and technical analysis, and ensure you always go into a position with a strategy.

Know How Expiration Dates & Greeks Affect OTM Options

When trading OTM options, you need to know how the choices of Greeks affect your investment strategy. Options have extrinsic value, or a set of properties that determine the value of a chance at the time it is first made available for trading. The most significant factor in this extrinsic value is time. Precisely, theta measures the expected decline in an option price over a day.

The delta option Greek is the most sensitive to changes in the underlying asset, such as stock prices. This is because it attempts to predict an option's price difference if the underlying stock increases a certain amount. For example, if the underlying stock increases by one point, the delta option Greek will rise by approximately 2%.

The gamma and delta of an option depending on the strike price and its relative position to the underlying stock. An OTM call would have a higher probability of being out-of-the-money than an ITM call, and it would not make sense to exercise such an option in these situations.

The other important factor in trading OTM options is the option's expiration dates. In other words, the shorter the time the option expires, the less likely it will move in value. Depending on the underlying stock, this can increase or decrease the option's value. Again, for more information, consult your broker.

An example is that a call option controls 100 shares of stock and a premium of $3. The call option's strike price is $10, and the buyer would receive $500. The buyer would receive the option's premium and the full value of the stock on the expiration date. In this case, the buyer would get $500 for their option.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.