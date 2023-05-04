5 Tips for Answering Salary Questions in a Job Interview

Salary discussions are the trickiest part of the already stressful job interview process -- and not just because the topic makes some people uncomfortable. Tipping your hand the wrong way at the wrong time can ruin your prospects or force you to settle for less.

See: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

"Sharing salary expectations can work against job seekers in receiving a fair offer," said Brandon Bramley, founder of The Salary Negotiator. "If the candidate shares a lower compensation than what the company could offer, they are more likely to receive that low compensation. On the other hand, if they suggest a higher number than what the company could offer, there is a possibility that the company may lose interest and look for other candidates."

It's a delicate dance with high stakes. The following tips will help you find your footing.

Success Depends on What You Do Before the Interview

Most businesses base their salaries on the current market value of labor according to your position, experience and location. Learning that information beforehand is the surest way to target the upper reaches of the employer's pay range while also coming off as reasonable.

"Do the legwork to research the typical current salary range for the role for someone with your experience and skills," said Archie Payne, president of CalTek Staffing. "It's smart to do this even if you're currently employed in a similar position. The market may have changed since the last time you negotiated your salary, so updating your knowledge to the current conditions can make sure you're getting the full compensation you deserve."

Why Is My Cash App Payment Pending? 5 Reasons and Solutions

Read: 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

If the Question Comes Early in the Process, Deflect

Christoff Poppe, executive coach, career transition expert and founder of Half of Eight, finds that candidates have the most leverage late in the hiring process when the employer has invested time and resources and already likes the applicant. Unfortunately, he also finds that recruiters usually bring up salary on the first or second screening call.

If that happens, he advises qualified candidates to offer a vague response that buys them another interview farther into the winnowing process.

"What I mean is something like this," he said. "'I view salary as part of a package involving salary, benefits, culture, challenge, etc. Therefore, it is too premature for me to state a number at this stage. I would expect the compensation to be commensurate with the responsibility and value I bring to the role.'"

Take Our Poll: What Are You Worth to Your Company?

Redirect the Question

Even if you put off answering the question directly, you'll leave the interview right back where you started -- unless you can get the employer to go first.

Bramley recommends accomplishing both while painting yourself in a good light with something like this: "I have been focusing on the interview process and haven't given much thought to compensation at this point. Therefore, I am not comfortable sharing my compensation expectations. However, I would appreciate it if you could tell me what pay your team has in mind for this role."

Use Your Current Salary as a Baseline for Negotiating Up

Kieran Howard spent three years as a career advisor before creating Rise Bipolar to help people with mental illness cope with employability and other lifestyle challenges. When you hit the point where you can't put off the question any longer, his best advice is to start with your current earnings as a springboard.

"Say, 'Well, I'm currently making $80,000 per year plus benefits and comfortable with my job, but looking for my next big step,'" said Howard. "'To move on, I would imagine a minimum $10,000 to $20,000 increase on that, but it's very negotiable depending on factors such as benefits and the details of the role.'"

Don't Lowball -- Even If You Really Want the Job

The worst mistake you can make is to enter salary negotiations unprepared. The second worst is to blurt out the lowest number you're willing to accept, hoping they'll hire you and that you might be able to renegotiate later.

"The biggest mistake I see candidates making when answering their salary expectations is undervaluing themselves or feeling nervous to ask for the full amount they want to earn," said Payne.

"Some people, I think, are afraid of saying too high of a number and losing out on the opportunity. While this is a risk, it's less of one than many people think if you say a reasonable salary number. It's also important to remember that you don't want to work for a company that's going to habitually undervalue its team members. You'll be saving both yourself and the company a lot of wasted time if they're not willing to meet you where your true value is."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Tips for Answering Salary Questions in a Job Interview

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.