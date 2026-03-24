5 Things You Should Do Immediately If the Market Crashes in 2026

Behavior during a stock market downturn is a big determinant of long-term investor success. With that in mind, here's a short video from Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discussing five smart things investors can do now, and if the market gets worse from here.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 20, 2026. The video was published on March 21, 2026.

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Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.