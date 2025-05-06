5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Are Made in China — Will They Cost More?

When you think of products made in China, your mind might go to things like electronics, toys and clothing. But a lot more than you think is made in China — many products across virtually every industry — that you would never associate with Chinese factories.

As of April 2025, goods imported from China are facing a 54% tariff. That means just about everything made in China is going to get more expensive. Even if you’re an informed consumer, that’s going to include many things you probably don’t expect.

Check Out: Mark Cuban: Trump’s Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Medical Devices

Medical tech needs precision engineering, and electronics factories in China can produce higher volumes of the needed parts at lower cost. Hospitals and medical facilities all over the world use imaging equipment, patient monitors, surgical instruments and more that are either made entirely in China, or are assembled from parts that were made in China.

That means all kinds of healthcare essentials will get more expensive under tariffs. Be prepared for the higher costs to get passed on to patients.

See More: Trump Wants To Replace Income Taxes With Tariffs: 2 Impacts on the Middle Class

Vitamins and Supplements

Did you know China is the world’s largest producer of vitamin C? Over 90% of the world’s supply is made there. And it’s not just vitamin C — almost 80% of all vitamin imports to the U.S. come from China. All kinds of vitamins and supplements made in China are sold around the world by premium vitamin brands.

The tariff will affect your grocery bill, too — many foods, such as cereal, and milk or milk alternatives, are fortified with vitamins.

Apple Juice

It’s natural to assume apple juice comes from farms in the U.S., but China is a major supplier. About two-thirds of America’s apple juice comes from China, in concentrate form. Even if you don’t drink apple juice, it’s used as an ingredient in all kinds of other products. This includes other fruit juices using apple juice as a base, baby food, snacks, cereals and sauces. With tariffs, you should expect prices on all these foods to go up.

Musical Instruments

China is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of musical instruments. Chinese factories make premium pianos, violins, guitars, wind instruments and percussion equipment. Some professional musicians will go to European manufacturers first. But most other instruments, everything from student-grade all the way up to the highest-quality professional instruments, are made in China.

Furniture

You probably associate high-end furniture with Italian or Scandinavian companies. But a good deal of high-quality, luxury furniture is either partially or fully made in China. Even furniture labeled “Made in the U.S.A.” may use wood or fabrics from China.

The next time you refurnish your home, it’s going to cost more.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Are Made in China — Will They Cost More?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.