5 Things You Must Know Before Retiring Abroad

Key Points

Residency requirements vary by country, making it doubly important to understand the requirements.

Nearly all countries allow you to receive Social Security and pension benefits from the U.S.

One of the most important subjects you can explore is healthcare in your new country.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

At least 180,000 Americans left the U.S. in 2025 to live in other countries, with more expected to make the move in 2026. If you're among those thinking of retiring abroad, there are many (many) factors to consider.

First, determine how much money you'll have coming in each month from all sources, including Social Security, pensions, and annuities. Knowing how much you can expect in guaranteed income can help you quickly determine which countries you can afford to move to if you decide to do so.

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Here are some other things you should learn more about before moving outside the U.S.

1. Visa and residency requirements

Some nations offer special retirement visas with specific income and/or investment thresholds. However, since every country has different visa and residency requirements for retirees, it's up to you to research the legal requirements thoroughly to ensure you'll be allowed to live in the country of your choice.

With so many Americans leaving the U.S., some countries have gone out of their way to make it easier to immigrate. In other countries -- like Japan, Greece, Lithuania, and Finland -- it's more difficult.

Before you take the leap, find out what it's going to take for you to immigrate to the country of your choosing.

2. Cost of living

While retirees often move outside the U.S. to reduce living expenses, costs vary dramatically by location. Once you factor in housing, food, transportation, utilities, entertainment, and healthcare in retirement, you may find that your "ideal" spot isn't quite budget-friendly enough.

3. Tax obligations

Unfortunately, taxes don't end in retirement, and they don't end after moving to another country. Moving abroad in no way frees you from tax obligations to the U.S. Before leaving the U.S., consult with a tax professional who specializes in international taxation to better understand any tax treaties that may apply and your tax obligations in both countries.

4. Social Security and pension benefits

Nearly all countries allow you to receive Social Security and pension benefits from the U.S. Check into whether direct deposit will be available in your new country, and if so, consider linking your U.S. bank with the foreign bank for easier access to your funds when needed.

Take time to learn more about the other financial issues you'll run into. For example, you'll need to learn how to transfer money internationally and may have to deal with currency exchange rates. Research banking options in your new country to learn more about international transfer fees.

5. Healthcare

One of the most critical factors for retirees is healthcare. Look into the quality of medical facilities in the area you're moving to. Find out if you'll have access to English-speaking doctors (if you don't speak the local language), and determine whether you need to enroll in the local healthcare system or require international health insurance.

Finally, find out about the cost of private healthcare in your chosen destination. You may learn that it's far less expensive than it would be in the U.S.

If you're looking for a new, exciting chapter in life, there's nothing quite like moving abroad. Before you go, though, learn everything you can about what to expect.

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