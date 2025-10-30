5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Key Points

Alphabet is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities across AI infrastructure, software, and emerging use cases.

Meta Platforms could leverage AI to take its business beyond the smartphone landscape.

Arm Holdings, TSMC, and Nvidia could dominate the AI chip field.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

The technology sector depends on innovation to grow. When the innovation is in abundance, it can yield life-changing investment opportunities; it also increases risk, because companies must continually fight to stay on top of their fields to keep the growth going.

That will become clear over the next decade as artificial intelligence (AI) evolves, grows, and matures. Today's top AI stocks are already working to establish competitive moats that will hopefully secure growth for the foreseeable future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

While you can't predict the future, you can control how you diversify your portfolio with proven winners to help ensure that your investments thrive over the long term.

Here are five elite tech stocks to buy and hold. Their AI positioning makes them likely winners that should reward patient shareholders over the next decade.

1. Alphabet

Internet giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is Google's parent company. Its digital advertising business generates substantial profits through ads on Google Search and YouTube. Its vast first-party data and cloud computing platform have positioned Alphabet as an early winner in the AI race.

Alphabet has survived regulatory threats following its defeat in an antitrust lawsuit last year. Now, the company is working feverishly to integrate AI into the products and services that make up its vaunted Google ecosystem. Additionally, the company has growth opportunities in autonomous driving with its Waymo subsidiary, and its in-house AI accelerator chips have gained momentum with third parties, such as Anthropic.

2. Arm Holdings

Billions of computer processing chips use proprietary designs from Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM). These chips power smartphones, cars, networking equipment, and just about everything else in the broader technology space. The company enjoys sky-high profit margins. It earns royalties and licensing fees on each chip built using its designs.

Remarkably, Arm Holdings has increased its market share from approximately 44% to 50% over the past three years. This is driven by rapid growth in emerging applications, such as cloud computing, networking equipment, and automotive. That positions Arm Holdings as a likely winner as AI takes off, paving the way for chip-intensive applications like self-driving vehicles over the next decade.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Pick-and-shovel stocks are great because they let investors play the field in a growing, unpredictable industry like AI. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is the clear pick-and-shovel play in the semiconductor (chip) space. As a foundry, TSMC manufactures chips for many of the world's leading chip companies.

TSMC isn't just the leading foundry -- it dominates the industry. Counterpoint Research estimated the company's market share at 71% as of the second quarter of 2025. Simply put, other foundries struggle to match TSMC's technology and product capacity, making it the easy choice for companies to use to build cutting-edge AI chips. That seems unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

4. Meta Platforms

Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is taking some big swings on AI. It has invested billions of dollars in new consumer products, such as AI-infused eyeglasses and virtual reality headsets. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is determined to break the control that smartphone titans Apple and Alphabet have had on Meta Platforms.

Fortunately, Meta Platforms can afford its multi-billion-dollar AI bets. Facebook and the company's other apps see roughly 3.5 billion daily active users, which generate many billions of dollars in lucrative ad revenue. Meta has even turned to AI to automate its core advertising business, making it a deep-pocketed cash cow with intriguing AI upside if its bold bets pay off over the coming decade.

5. Nvidia

Data centers are laying the foundation for AI to grow and evolve. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is an integral part of the data center boom. Its graphics processing unit (GPU) chips work as clusters to train and operate AI models. Nvidia's top-notch chip hardware and CUDA programming helped it become the gold standard for AI data center workloads, amassing an estimated 92% share of that market since early 2023.

Researchers at McKinsey & Company estimate that global data center spending will reach roughly $5.2 trillion over the next five years, suggesting continued demand for AI chips. As long as Nvidia can protect its market share, the company could sustain its impressive performance. At some point, Nvidia may also have opportunities outside of data centers, in new applications, such as robotics. Nvidia remains one of the fundamental AI stocks for any long-term investor until other companies take its crown.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,569!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,286!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.