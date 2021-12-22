5 Tech Stocks That Have Crushed MAMAA in 2021

MAMAA, an acronym for Meta Platforms FB, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, has been coined by Mad Money’s Jim Cramer in replacement of FAANG after Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms.



MAMAA as a group has done relatively well in 2021. Individually, Alphabet has had a terrific year, with shares up 63.7% year to date, trailed by Microsoft, which gained 47.1%. Apple, Meta and Amazon’s shares have rallied 30.4%, 22.3% and 4.6%, respectively.



MAMAA group has benefited from solid demand for cloud computing and an improving ad spending environment. Changing consumer preferences and behavior have also benefited this group of stocks. Strong demand for 5G-supported iPhone benefited Apple despite supply-chain constraints and chip shortage.



Nevertheless, a number of tech stocks have returned handsomely this year and outperformed MAMAA’s returns.



These stocks have benefited from the stay-at-home trend that has driven demand for web-based services like e-commerce, contactless payment and delivery. Solid demand for remote-working tech, cybersecurity solutions, which support work-from-home, online learning and remote health diagnosis, has been key catalysts.



Further, improving global semiconductor sales have been a major positive. Per the latest data from The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the world semiconductor market is expected to increase 25.6% over 2020, driven by strong demand for chips. For 2022, growth is currently projected at 8.8%.



Here we pick five tech stocks that have outperformed the MAMAA group of stocks on a year-to-date basis. Apart from boasting strong fundamentals, these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SiTime’s SITM shares are up 143.8% year to date.



SiTime offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions. Its offerings include oscillators, resonators and clock IC products used in automotive, Internet of things (IoT), mobile and wearables, consumer and aerospace defense.



SiTime currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this $5.07-billion company’s 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.79 per share, having been revised 21.3% upward in 60 days’ time. For 2022, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 9.4% north to $3.36 per share over the same time frame.



Synaptics’ SYNA shares have returned 179.5% year to date.



Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capacitive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices.



Synaptics has a Zacks Rank #2 and a market cap of $10.29 billion. The consensus mark for its fiscal 2022 bottom line is pegged at $11.21 per share, up 12.1% in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 14.1% north to $12.45 per share over the same time frame.



Transcat’s TRNS shares are up 157.24% on a year-to-date basis.



Transcat is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection, and laboratory instrument services. It also operates as a leading value-added distributor that sells and rents proprietary brand instruments to customers, primarily in North America.



This $657.74-million company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $1.77 per share, having moved 3% north in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 7.1% north to $2.10 per share over the same time frame.



Perficient’s PRFT shares have returned 165.6% on a year-to-date basis.



This digital consultancy provider is riding on an expanding customer base. Strong demand for Perficient’s global delivery model (40% of delivery resources are offshore) has been a key catalyst.



Perficient has a Zacks Rank #2 and a market cap of $4.02 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has moved up 3% to $3.40 per share in the past 60 days. Over the same time frame, the consensus mark for 2022 earnings has climbed 6% to $4.05 per share.



NVIDIA’s NVDA shares have returned 122.7% on a year-to-date basis.



NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is riding on strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, boosting gaming revenues. A surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for NVIDIA’s Data Center business.



NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 and has a market cap of $692.98 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2022 earnings has moved up 4.6% to $4.33 per share in the past 60 days. Over the same time frame, the consensus mark for fiscal 2023 earnings has climbed 9.9% to $5.13 per share.

