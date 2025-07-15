5 Tech Gadgets That Lose Value So Fast, They Aren’t Worth Reselling

Some tech gadgets lose value faster than used cars, and you won’t realize it until you try to sell one. You might assume you can offset the cost of your latest phone, tablet or speaker by reselling it down the line. However, the truth is many devices depreciate so quickly, it’s barely worth the effort.

Between rapid product cycles, outdated software or low resale demand, some gadgets become digital dead weight the moment you unbox them. Here’s a breakdown of the worst offenders, plus smarter alternatives if resale value matters to you.

Why Some Tech Tanks in Value

A few key factors cause tech gadgets to lose value faster than others include:

Tech Gadgets That Aren’t Worth Reselling

1. Android Phones

All smartphones depreciate, but Android devices tend to lose value faster than iPhones. Most phones drop in price the moment they’re unboxed, but resale demand, software support and brand loyalty all play a role in how steep that drop becomes.

According to SellCell, iPhones hold their value up to 20% better than Samsung phones. That’s largely because iPhone owners tend to stick with the brand (creating higher demand for used models), while a larger share of Android users switch platforms when upgrading –thus, reducing resale interest.

2. Budget or Mid-Tier Laptops

That $400 laptop might seem like a bargain until it’s worth less than $100 a year or two later. Lower-end laptops tend to age poorly due to limited RAM, weaker processors and lower build quality. Once performance slows or the battery weakens, resale value drops fast.

According to Gadget Salvation, most consumer laptops lose 15% to 45% of their value each year, with gaming laptops depreciating even faster at up to 50% annually. Combine that with rapid hardware updates and frequent sales on newer models, and you’re left with little incentive for buyers to pay more for a used one.

3. Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

A brand-new Apple Watch Series 1 sold for $349 back in 2015. Today, a fully functional used one typically fetches just $35 to $60 on eBay for an 80% to 90% drop over nine years. Even recent models aren’t immune: the 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 launched at $249, but sells for about $35 used (that’s an 85% loss in just a couple of years). With battery wear, missing bands or chargers and hygiene concerns, used smartwatches fall out of favor fast.

4. Non-iPad Tablets

All tablets lose value, but like smartphones, Android tablets tend to depreciate faster. Consider current 2022 releases: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched at $699, but today sells for $220 to $325 used on eBay (a 53% to 69% drop in a couple of years).

Meanwhile, the Apple iPad Air (M2) launched at $599, and currently fetches around $449 used, for only about a 25% decline. That’s nearly double the retention for the iPad over a similar timeframe.

Amazon Fire tablets, like the Fire 7, frequently go on sale for $40 to $60. Used models from just a few years ago often sell for $15 to $25 (sometimes less), making the resale value barely worth the effort.

5. VR Headsets

VR tech moves fast, and older headsets lose value just as quickly. The original Meta Quest, launched in 2019 for $399, now sells for $85 to $120 used on eBay, for a 70% to 80% drop. Even the more popular Meta Quest 2, released in 2020, resells for as little as $70 to $150, depending on condition.

Outdated software, missing accessories and hygiene concerns all hurt resale potential. Most buyers prefer newer models like the Quest 3, which also depreciate quickly. Used units often list for $230 to $360, down from $499 at launch.

Tips Before You Buy or Sell Tech

Check resale trends first: Search eBay, Swappa or Decluttr to see what your item might go for in a year.

Search eBay, Swappa or Decluttr to see what your item might go for in a year. Keep the original box and accessories: These small details can boost the resale price.

These small details can boost the resale price. Don’t wait too long: Tech often loses the most value after the first 12 to 18 months.

Tech often loses the most value after the first 12 to 18 months. Consider trade-in programs: Apple, Samsung and Best Buy offer instant store credit, often with less hassle than a private sale.

Final Thoughts

Not all tech is built to last, and even less is built to resell. If you’re spending serious money on a gadget, it’s worth asking: Will anyone want this a year from now?

Some devices hold value. Others? You’re better off using them until they die.

Disclaimer: All resale values cited were checked as of mid-2025.

