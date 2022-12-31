5 Target Tricks That Can Help You Save Money

If you enjoy shopping at Target, you likely spend a significant amount of money there throughout the year. There are some steps you can take to reduce your spending while shopping at this popular retailer. With the right moves, you can shop at Target even if you're on a strict budget. Here are some of the best tricks that can help you save money at Target.

1. Earn cash back with the Target Circle Rewards program

The Target Circle Rewards program is free to join. This loyalty program rewards shoppers for spending money at Target. You'll earn 1% back in rewards on eligible purchases every time you shop at Target. You can redeem your cash back earnings to get a discount on future orders. You may also want to use rewards credit cards to earn additional cash back.

2. Clip money-saving offers in the Target mobile app

If you're not using the Target mobile app, you're missing out on savings. The app features clippable Target Circle offers that allow you to save money on purchases. You'll save money when you clip an offer and make an eligible purchase. It's a simple way to get a great deal.

3. Don't forget to bring your reusable bags

Reusable shopping bags help reduce plastic waste. When you use these bags, you can do your part for our Earth while also benefiting financially. Target will give you a $0.05 discount for each reusable bag you bring. You won't get rich off this discount, but it could help you keep more money in your bank account.

4. Take advantage of the price match guarantee

Target has a price match guarantee, which could help you score a discount on your next order. The retailer will match its own online and in-store prices. Additionally, if you find an identical item for less at select online retailers, Target will honor the lower price and give you back the difference. Price matches must be done within 14 days of purchase.

It's worth noting that the retailer has a more generous price match guarantee during the holiday season. If you buy an item and Target reduces the price (online or in-store), you can request a price match as long as you do so within the holiday price match timeline.

5. Scan item barcodes while shopping to get the best price

You can use the Target website or mobile app to research deals as you outline your shopping list. But there is another easy way to get a great deal on your next Target run. The retailer has a barcode scanner located within its mobile app.

You can scan product barcodes as you peruse the aisles. When you do this, you'll be shown the price of each product. Sometimes in-app and online product prices are lower than those listed in-store. You may find out that the item is on sale and can request a price match at checkout.

This tool will also tell you if there are any offers you can clip to save even more. Once you get into the habit of using this feature, you'll put a stop to overpaying for your purchases.

Every bit of money saved makes a difference

It's no secret that prices are on the rise, no matter where you shop. You can reduce your spending by using money-saving strategies like the ones mentioned above. As you continue to save money in your daily life, you'll be closer to reaching your personal finance goals.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.