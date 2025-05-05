5 Surprising Ways To Make Money That Don’t Feel Like Work

There’s a reason the old saying goes “rise and grind.” Earning money often feels like a chore — a task that wears you down — and the feeling can be even worse if you’ve got to take on a side hustle in the 5-to-9 after your 9-to-5. It can seem like fun gets squeezed out of your life entirely when you’re trying to earn extra cash.

Learn More: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and You Can, Too

But with a little creativity and a willingness to turn a hobby or unused resource into a side gig, there are ways to pad your wallet without burning yourself out. You might just surprise yourself by making it work — without it feeling like work.

1. Rent Out Your Wheels

Perhaps you work from home and don’t really use your car during the day. Maybe you have an extra set of wheels from a parent or grandparent who no longer drives. Instead of leaving it in the driveway, you could rent it out to an enterprising delivery driver or someone who simply needs a car for errands. Services like Turo and Getaround make this easy.

According to Turo, hosting one car a year has the potential to net you upwards of $10,868 per year, depending on your location, vehicle, and how often it’s rented. With Getaround, you could earn up to $1,000 a month under similar conditions.

You’ll need to ensure your car is clean, safe, and in good condition to get started — but once approved, you can make passive income while you’re relaxing on the couch. That definitely doesn’t feel like work.

2. Get Your Steps In With Some Four-Legged Friends

Walking is good for your body. Spending time with dogs is good for your soul. Combine the two, and you’ve got a win-win that can also boost your bank account. Signing up for a service like Rover lets you set your own hours walking dogs or even watching them overnight as a sitter.

Once your profile is approved, you have control over the size and type of pets you’re comfortable with. Rover also offers support services, including insurance and customer communication tools. If you’d prefer a more personal route, you could offer your services to friends and family, setting up business on your own.

3. Selling Your Collectibles Online

Can’t squeeze into those vintage t-shirts anymore? Want to clear space by parting ways with old toys, books, board games, or other collectibles that are gathering dust on your shelves?

Listing them on sites like eBay, Etsy or Facebook Marketplace is easy. All you need are a few clear photos and honest descriptions. It’s a simple way to earn cash while decluttering — and for collectors or hobbyists, it can actually feel fun. Watching your shelf space open up while your PayPal balance climbs? That’s a feel-good combo.

4. Sell Unused Gift Cards

Every time you open that one kitchen drawer, you see those extra gift cards. You’ll never use. Whether they came from a distant coworker at a holiday party or a cousin you haven’t talked to in years, they’re thoughtful — but not helpful if they’re just sitting there.

Instead of letting them rot in the tomb of your junk drawer, turn them into cash using sites like Raise, CardCash, or Gameflip. You can sell your unused or partially used gift cards, usually at a slight discount to buyers — but you still walk away with money for something you weren’t going to use anyway. It’s one of the fastest ways to turn clutter into cash.

5. Use Cash-Back Receipt Apps

Think your receipt’s only good for returns? Think again. With cash-back apps like Ibotta, Fetch or CoinOut, you can scan or share your receipts to earn rewards, which typically come as points that can be redeemed for cash or gift cards. These apps often have bonus offers and referral incentives, too, so you might get a little competitive thrill out of chasing the next reward tier.

Read Next: 5 Financial Steps Most People Never Consider — and It’s Costing Them

Bottom Line

You don’t have to put your nose to the grindstone to make extra money. All you really need to do is show some flexibility and think outside of your paycheck — and you might just find opportunities that are rewarding in more ways than one.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Surprising Ways To Make Money That Don’t Feel Like Work

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.