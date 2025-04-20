5 Summer Clothing Items You Should Buy at Target Now

Summer still seems far away, but it’s never too early to stock up on your warm-weather clothing at Target. The retailer frequently runs deals on clothing, so keep an eye on weekly promos and Target Circle offers to score the best savings.

Read On: 6 Amazing Items To Get From Marshalls Now Before Summer

For You: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here are five summer clothing essentials you can buy now at Target.

A New Day Women’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt

Price: $6.40 (regularly $8)

With thousands of positive reviews and a five-star rating on Target’s website, this short-sleeved ribbed t-shirt from A New Day should be a staple in your summer wardrobe. The shirt is made of breathable and flexible fabric and comes in almost any solid color.

Read Next: The 7 Best Little Luxuries You Can Buy at Costco for Around $50 This Spring

Universal Thread Women’s Short-Sleeve Midi T-Shirt Dress

Price: $20 (regularly $25)

Keep it cool and casual with this short-sleeved midi t-shirt dress from Universal Thread. The dress is made from 100% cotton jersey fabric. It comes in a range of colors, and has a v-neckline dolman short sleeves and a front slit. Shoppers on Target’s website noted that it’s basic, but it’s the perfect cozy summer dress.

Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Striped Swim Shorts

Price: $ 18.75 (regularly $25)

Swimsuits have already hit shelves at Target, and now is the time to grab your favorite styles before they sell out. These striped swim shorts from Goodfellow & Co. are made from soft and stretchy fabric with a boxer brief liner. There’s also an adjustable drawstring, as well as side and back pockets. Shoppers commented that they fit well and are fairly comfortable.

Wild Fable Women’s Tie-Shoulder Romper

Price: $35

Want to stay cool and stylish at the same time? The tie shoulder romper from Wild Fable is trending and comes in two designs — navy blue floral and black with white polkadots. It has a square neckline, ruching along the bust and a hidden back zipper closure.

Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Short-Sleeve Poplin Shirt

Price: $15 (regularly $20)

Wear it to the office, golfing or out for a casual date night. This short-sleeve poplin shirt from Goodfellow & Co. is made with lightweight and breathable poplin fabric, perfect for hot summer weather. It has a collared neckline with a button-front and chest pocket patch, and comes in various colors and designs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Summer Clothing Items You Should Buy at Target Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.