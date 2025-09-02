5 Summer Amazon Travel Essentials You Can’t Afford To Miss

For those still packing for last-minute summer travels, Prime Day might be over but that doesn’t mean the money-saving deals are over at Amazon. Below are five items on sale to consider for your next trip before summer ends.

Also here are Amazon gadgets under $20 that make life easier.

©Amazon

Taygeer Carry On Backpack

Price: $28.88 (regularly $33.99)

Start your trip strong and pack it all in with this versatile, highly-rated and popular carry-on backpack from Amazon. It features a laptop sleeve, padded handles, luggage strap, built-in shoe pouch and wet bag and comes in a rainbow of colors.

©Amazon

Convenience Kits International Toiletry

Price: $11.01 (regularly $13.99)

This toiletry bag from Amazon has you covered so you don’t have to panic about what essentials to bring on the trip that crept up alarmingly fast. From hair products to dental products and TSA-compliant recyclable bags, you can save time and energy before you take off.

©Amazon

VEEKTOMX Portable Charger with Built-In Cables

Price: $22.04 (regularly $29.99)

You never have to scramble for a cable or untangle a handful of wires thanks to this portable charger with built-in cables. It’s all here in one, organized place. Now you can travel with less tech stress, whether you’re charging a pocket wi-fi for directions or a cellphone for those endless site-seeing selfies.

©Amazon

PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones

Price: $25.96 (regularly $49.99)

With 80 hours of in-case battery life, these waterproof headphones with flexible ear hooks are great for a long flight, relaxing train rides, screen time or your next outdoor adventure. Available in multiple colors on Amazon.

©Amazon

JisuLife Handheld Fan

Price: $16.99 (regularly $19.99)

Don’t let this adorable, compact fan fool you — it’s also a flashlight and power bank. Reviews praise it for its low sound. With 37 hours of run time, it’s great for long, hot days out exploring. Easily drop it in a bag or pocket when not in use. From pink to black, they’re available for an array of color preferences.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Summer Amazon Travel Essentials You Can’t Afford To Miss

