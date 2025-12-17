5 Stocks Worth Watching on Their Recent Dividend Hikes

The U.S. market remains fraught with volatility, but investors are better off with nearly 19.2%, 15.8%, and 13.7% returns from the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, respectively, over the past year. Currently, concerns are moderating pace of the economy, led by the gradual cooling of the labor market and stretched valuations in the technology sector.

The Federal Reserve, in its last Federal Open Market Committee meeting in December, delivered a quarter-percentage-point cut in its key interest rate to support the job market and stimulate growth since inflation is trending downward and hovering near 2% target. The Fed has lowered borrowing costs three times this year to bring down the overnight borrowing rate in the range of 3.50-3.75%.

The job market is showing signs of cooling due to softer hiring, rising unemployment and narrowing job-opening gaps. Lower supply and demand for workers caused by reduced immigration and higher import tariffs are the primary causes of easing. According to a report from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls increased by 64,000 jobs in November, after the economy shed 105,000 jobs in October, the biggest decline since December 2020, due to federal government job losses. The unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the highest level in more than four years. Market expectations that the Fed will hold off on a rate cut in January remained largely the same.

Amid such market conditions, investors who wish to diversify their portfolios can pick dividend-paying stocks. Some of the prominent names are: Pentair PNR, nVent Electric NVT, CenterPoint Energy CNP, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC and PG&E PCG. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Moreover, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying entities in a highly volatile market.

Pentair

Pentair delivers a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, businesses and industry globally. This London, UK-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Dec. 15, PNR declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 27 cents a share on Feb. 6, 2026. PNR has a dividend yield of 1%.

Over the past five years, PNR has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 21% of earnings. Check Pentair’s dividend history here.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric is headquartered in London. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. It also designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services that connect and protect equipment in buildings and critical processes.

On Dec. 15, NVT declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 21 cents a share on Feb. 6, 2026. NVT has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

In the past five years, NVT has increased its dividend twice. Its payout ratio is currently 26% of earnings. Check nVent Electric’s dividend history here.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy is a domestic energy delivery company that provides electric transmission and distribution, power generation, and natural gas distribution operations to more than 7 million metered customers across six states — Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. The Zacks Rank #2 company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

On Dec. 12, CNP declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 23 cents a share on March 12, 2026. CNP has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Over the past five years, CNP has increased its dividend eight times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 51% of earnings. Check CenterPoint Energy's dividend history here.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwideis a leading global vacation company, which offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental, resort and property management services. This Orlando, FL-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Dec. 12, VAC announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 80 cents a share on Jan. 7, 2026. VAC has a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Over the past five years, VAC has increased its dividend five times. Its payout ratio now sits at 44% of earnings. Check Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend history here.

PG&E

PG&E is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California. The Zacks Rank #2 company is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

On Dec. 12, PCG announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 5 cents a share on Jan. 15, 2026. PCG has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Over the past five years, PCG has increased its dividend three times. Its payout ratio now sits at 7% of earnings. Check PG&E's dividend history here.

