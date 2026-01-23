5 Stocks Worth Watching on Their Fresh Dividend Hikes

The U.S. economy remains resilient; however, investors are concerned over various domestic and geopolitical headwinds that may trigger sudden bouts of market volatility. The U.S. GDP grew better than economists forecast at a 4.4% annualized rate in the third quarter of 2025, from 3.8% in the previous quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, grew at a 3.5% rate in the third quarter, the fastest pace in three years. The AI-driven boom, coupled with the Federal Reserve’s supportive monetary stance, serves as an additional catalyst for the current economic expansion.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index for the month of November, came in at 2.8% year over year, after rising 2.7% in October, which is still notably above the 2% target. Due to sticky inflation, which is difficult to tame, the Fed is under pressure to maintain a delicate balance between growth and inflation. Labor market conditions are still a concern. Although unemployment has stabilized around 4.4%, job openings are trending lower. Analysts are also predicting significant cooling due to uncertainty over tariffs and trade policies raised by President Donald Trump. Also, a weakening outlook for the U.S. dollar is a growing concern as it could drive up import costs and fuel domestic inflationary pressures.

Amid such market conditions, investors who wish to diversify their portfolios can pick dividend-paying stocks. Some of the prominent names are: USCB Financial USCB, Amalgamated Financial AMAL, Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE, Cadence Bank CADE and Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Moreover, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying entities in a highly volatile market.

USCB Financial

USCB is a community bank that offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit cards, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services. This Doral, FL-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

On Jan. 20, USCB declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 13 cents a share on Mar. 5, 2026. USCB has a dividend yield of 2%.

Over the past five years, USCB has increased its dividend two times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 25% of earnings. Check USCB Financial’s dividend history here.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial is headquartered in New York, NY. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust that provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers.

On Jan. 20, AMAL declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 17 cents a share on Feb. 19, 2026. AMAL has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

In the past five years, AMAL has increased its dividend four times. Its payout ratio is currently 16% of earnings. Check Amalgamated Financial’s dividend history here.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Cadre Holdings

Cadre Holdings is a manufacturer and distributor of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

On Jan. 20, CDRE declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 10 cents a share on Feb. 13, 2026. CDRE has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Over the past five years, CDRE has increased its dividend three times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 34% of earnings. Check Cadre Holdings' dividend history here.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cadre Holdings, Inc. Quote

Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. This Tupelo, MS-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Jan. 20, CADE announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 34 cents a share on Feb. 20, 2026. CADE has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Over the past five years, CADE has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio now sits at 37% of earnings. Check Cadence Bank's dividend history here.

Cadence Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cadence Bank dividend-yield-ttm | Cadence Bank Quote

Metropolitan Bank Holding

Metropolitan Bank Holding is a chartered commercial bank that provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. The Zacks Rank #1 company is headquartered in New York.

On Jan. 16, MCB announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 20 cents a share on Feb. 6, 2026. MCB has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Over the past five years, MCB has increased its dividend once. Its payout ratio now sits at 10% of earnings. Check Metropolitan Bank Holding's dividend history here.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Quote

