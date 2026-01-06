5 Stocks Wall Street Repriced Higher Heading Into 2026

Analyst trends are a critical factor for investors to watch, as they lead investment dollars to and from individual stocks. Analysts' trends in the stocks on this list, which include tech stocks crucial to AI and the global data center industry, are bullish and strengthened in Q4 of calendar year 2025. These tech stocks are critical because they deliver the fastest growth and lead in the rapidly advancing world of AI. This article examines the analysts' trends and where they expect the stock prices to head in 2026. In all cases, it is higher by double-digit amounts.

Alphabet Rises to the Top of the Leaderboard of Upgraded Stocks

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) had numerous drivers in Q3 and Q4, leading to a robustly bullish trend in analysts' sentiment.

Starting with a favorable regulatory ruling in the EU and ending with its advancing Gemini AI model, Google’s headwinds evaporated, and tailwinds strengthened, clarifying and improving the revenue and earnings growth outlook.

The impact on sentiment is 48 bullish revisions from 51 analysts tracked, a firmer Moderate Buy rating, and a 30% quarterly increase in the consensus price target. The consensus implies fair value at the start of 2026, but the trend leads to the high end of $385, sufficient for a 20% stock price increase and a fresh all-time high. The likely outcome of 2026 activity is that sentiment trends will continue to strengthen, driving the market even higher.

Micron Makes Memorable Shift: Growth to Accelerate in 2026

Micron’s (NASDAQ: MU) key drivers are HBM memory, AI-driven demand, shortages, price increases, capacity ramping, and cautious long-term forecasts. Those drove a solid trend in analysts' sentiment, including 42 bullish revisions and the initiation of coverage, which left coverage increased, sentiment firmed, and the price target trending higher.

The critical detail is that the consensus estimate for this Buy-rated stock is up approximately 50% for the quarter, more than 110% in 2025, and underpins a healthy updraft.

While the market front-runs the consensus, suggesting a pullback is possible, the trends point to the high end of $350, which is likely to continue rising as the year progresses. Although MU stock is trading at a premium relative to today’s earnings, the long-term forecasts reflect deep value and potential for significant long-term gains.

CrowdStrike: Best-in-Breed Cybersecurity Forecast to Rise Double-Digits

CrowdStrike’s (NASDAQ: CRWD) 2025 analyst trend is characterized by bullishness clouded by uncertainty that evaporated in Q4.

The cybersecurity company affirmed its ability to sustain high-level growth, strong margins, and cash flow in its calendar Q4 2025 report, leading analysts to resume a more aggressive stance.

Quarterly activity includes 40 bullish updates, consisting of price target revisions, upgrades, and coverage initiations that strengthened the Moderate Buy rating and lifted the price target nearly 15%.

It forecasts a 20% upside by year-end, with the high-end pointing to a more robust 50% upside.

Amazon Wows Analysts, AWS Grows Faster Than Expected

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) calendar Q4 2025 results wowed the market, revealing the AWS cloud business growing by more than 20% and accounting for more than 50% of the net.

The outlook for 2026 is for continued strength, as reflected in the 40 bullish analyst revisions tracked for Q4 2025. They point to a nearly 30% upside at the consensus as of the first week of 2026, approximately 50% at the high-end of the range.

Amazon’s catalysts in 2026 will include monetizing its expanding AI network and 2025 investments, expanding its high-margin advertising business, and shifting automation needs. Amazon has been investing heavily in automation and is transitioning from the more expensive build-out to the less expensive update phase.

Datadog: A 50% Upside for This Cybersecurity Leader

Datadog’s (NASDAQ: DDOG) late 2025 price pullback is a textbook buy-the-dip opportunity. The pullback runs counter to analysts' sentiment, which includes 40 bullish Q4 price target adjustments and upgrades.

The critical detail is that analysts who rate this stock as a consensus Moderate Buy show a high conviction in the consensus price target, which forecasts a 50% upside in 2026.

A move to the consensus aligns with the all-time highs, a move into the high-end range, which is likely, puts this market at a fresh high. Its 2026 catalysts include expanding the security portfolio and AI.

Datadog’s platform helps clients manage and secure their AI agents.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.