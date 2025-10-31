5 Stocks to Stuff Your Portfolio This November

Another month is coming to an end, which means it's time to look ahead to November and stocks that might produce explosive gains.

Market sentiment is a critical factor this month, with the S&P 500 trending higher on AI-driven momentum and upcoming earnings reports likely to expose overly cautious consensus estimates across many market sectors as of late October. The five stocks on November's list are poised to advance by double-digits, driven by earnings results, improving outlooks, and investor confidence.

MongoDB: Analysts Regain Confidence as AI Demand Surges

Long in the doghouse for failing to live up to AI-inflated market expectations, MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is back in analysts' favor again.

The Q2 earnings report was better than expected and showed traction in its core business, which is likely to carry into the current report and upcoming quarters. The analyst community's response was increased coverage, compounded by a series of upgrades and upward revisions to existing price targets—sufficient to rank MDB stock as the Most Upgraded Stock in October.

The consensus views the stock as fairly valued at the end of October; however, the revisions point to the $430 level, which represents approximately 30% upside.

MongoDB is slated to report earnings on Dec. 8, and the consensus estimate is light. MarketBeat’s reported consensus forecasts tepid sequential revenue growth, which is at odds with the latest data. Client wins and accelerating AI deployment globally suggest sequential growth will be materially above consensus.

Turning to the chart, MDB’s stock price is on the verge of setting a fresh long-term high and opening the door to a technical move consistent wth the analysts' forecasts.

Amprius Technologies: Bullish Pattern Signals Breakout Potential

Amprius Technologies’ (NYSE: AMPX) November forecast reads like a repeat of its previous estimates: the stock is in an uptrend.

It exhibits textbook characteristics of a market gaining strength and a stock price heading higher. The October action created another Bull Flag Pattern—a continuation signal—worth $6 in upside relative to the breakout target. In this scenario, the AMPX stock price could be at $19 by the end of the month, close to an all-time high, and could set a new high if the earnings release is as strong as it could be.

Amprius Technologies is set to report its earnings on Nov. 6. Although there is a high likelihood that it will outperform its estimates, the guidance will be a driver. As of October, the company is amid a production and demand ramp that supports a robust outlook.

Client wins from UAV and drone manufacturers affirm that its technology provides increased range and payload, which are features suitable for any battery application. The expectation is that results will outperform and guidance will be robust.

Salesforce: Poised to Surge by 30%

Salesforce’s (NYSE: CRM) market hit bottom this year and is poised to reverse. In wait-and-see mode now, the company’s recent guidance update was robust and suggests the Q3 consensus is too low, setting the market up for a recovery.

The company expects its revenue growth to accelerate, returning to double-digits, driven by agentic AI. Coincidentally, Salesforce has shown traction in its AI-centric business in recent quarterly reports and will likely extend that trend in Q3, potentially outperforming the consensus by several hundred basis points.

Regardless, CRM stock is an excellent buy at October lows, offering value as a blue-chip tech stock that repurchases shares and pays a dividend.

The long-term outlook, company guidance aside, is for this stock to more than double over the next few years, driven by its cash flow and capital returns. Assuming that guidance is correct, the long-term consensus forecasts are too low, suggesting a 100% gain is the minimum that investors can anticipate. As it is, analysts forecast a 30% increase at the consensus and more robust gains at the high end of the range.

NVIDIA: FOMO Is Driving the Market

A robust outlook for GPU demand underpins NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock price advance. However, the market is struggling to quantify it, and now FOMO is driving the action. A series of bullish announcements has the market expecting a significant outperformance in the upcoming earnings release, which is being priced into the stock.

The action in late October included a break to new highs and a continuation signal that suggests the stock price will move up to the $270 level or higher, potentially before the earnings release.

What happens then could be volatile, given the rapid rise in stock prices and market expectations. Provided the results aren’t bad, merely weaker than market hopes, a resulting pullback will be another opportunity to buy. Like Salesforce, NVIDIA has a robust long-term outlook for growth, cash flow, and capital return to support its uptrend.

Palantir: AI Deal Expansion Sparks New Highs

Palantir’s (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock price made a significant move towards the end of October, breaking out to a new all-time high.

The move amounts to a continuation signal, as it follows consolidation within an uptrend and is supported by bullish indicators. The stochastic and MACD reveal a bullish market that could run higher for several months, provided catalysts emerge.

Among the late October news bites is word that Palantir expanded on a deal with Lumen Technologies to improve and accelerate the enterprise-scale deployment of AI, including Palantir’s own AI platforms.

The company is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 3, and growth is expected to top 10% sequentially. In anticipation of this, a handful of analysts recently increased the revenue and earnings forecasts for PLTR stock.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.