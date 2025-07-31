5 Stocks With a Strong Dividend Growth Track Record

Wall Street has been on a strong rally, touching a series of record highs in recent sessions. The solid corporate earnings, resilient economic data, booming AI craze and retail investor frenzy are driving stocks higher. However, an uncertain trade policy and Fed moves continue to weigh on investor sentiment. As a result, dividend investing has been gaining momentum.



Though the strategy does not offer dramatic price appreciation, it is a major source of consistent income for investors in any market. In particular, focusing on the growth level in this strategy leads to higher returns. Stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields.



We have selected five dividend growth stocks — Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD, TE Connectivity TEL, UGI Corporation UGI, NetEase Inc. NTES and Garmin Ltd. GRMN — that could be compelling picks.

Inside Dividend Growth Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market and act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.



Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.



Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.



As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appears as a winning strategy when some other parameters are also included.



5-Year Historical Dividend Growth greater than zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.



5-Year Historical Sales Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenues.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.



Next 3-5 Year EPS Growth Rate greater than zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.



Price/Cash Flow less than M-Industry: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.



52-Week Price Change greater than S&P 500 (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past year.



Top Zacks Rank: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environments.



Growth Score of B or better: Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Just these few criteria have narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just seven.



Here are five of the seven stocks that fit the bill:



Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 31 cents over the past 30 days for this year and delivered an earnings surprise of 9.12% over the past four quarters.



Boyd Gaming has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ireland-based TE Connectivity is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, and medical. The company saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 22 cents over the past 30 days for fiscal year (ending September 2025), with estimated growth of 12.30%.



TE Connectivity sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B.



Pennsylvania-based UGI Corp. is a holding company that distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services through its subsidiaries. It is a domestic and international retail distributor of propane and butane liquefied petroleum gases; a provider of natural gas and electric service via regulated local distribution utilities; a generator of electricity and a regional marketer of energy commodities. The stock has an estimated earnings growth rate of 2.29% for the fiscal year (ending September 2025) and delivered an average earnings surprise of 75.67% for the past four quarters.



UGI Corp. has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.



Beijing-based NetEase is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. The stock saw positive earnings estimate revision of a couple of cents for this year over the past 30 days, with an estimated earnings growth rate of 20.14%.



NetEase has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.



Kansas-based Garmin is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of three cents for this year over the past 30 days, with an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.85%.



Garmin has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.



