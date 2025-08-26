5 Stocks Scoring High on Relative Price Strength Metrics

The market recently got the boost it was waiting for. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech hinted that rate cuts could come as soon as September, sparking a 1.5% rally in the S&P 500. While Powell acknowledged that inflation remains sticky, his shift toward prioritizing job growth reassured investors that the Fed is ready to step in if economic momentum slows. Traders quickly raised their bets on a September cut, with the odds jumping above 90% by week’s end.

The optimism wasn’t just about lower borrowing costs. Investors read Powell’s remarks as a sign that the Fed sees tariff-related inflation as temporary, not a long-term threat. With treasury yields falling and risk appetite returning, equities seem poised to extend gains in the weeks ahead. In a market gaining strength, focusing on relative price strength helps investors identify the leaders most likely to keep climbing.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider stocks such as Pediatrix Medical Group ( MD ), Enova International ( ENVA ), Primoris Services Corporation ( PRIM ), SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ( AEM ) based on their relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Investors generally gauge a stock’s potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it’s essential to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry, peers, or an appropriate benchmark.

If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, it would be prudent to move on and find a better alternative. However, those outperforming their respective sectors in terms of price should be selected because they stand a better chance of providing considerable returns.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals, indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Screening Parameters

Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0

Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0

Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0

(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)

% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0: Positive current-quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Zacks Rank equal to 1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks — that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years — can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.

VGM Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

Here are five of the 31 stocks that made it through the screen:

Pediatrix Medical Group: Based in Sunrise, FL, Pediatrix Medical Group provides newborn, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company’s current market capitalization is $1.5 billion. Pediatrix Medical Group has a VGM Score of A.

Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s 2025 earnings has moved up 9.3%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 28.7%. MD shares have gone up 51.8% in a year.

Enova International: It is a leading online financial services provider, using advanced analytics to offer loans, credit lines and financing to consumers and small businesses across the United States, the U.K., Canada, Australia and more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of Enova International indicates 32.4% growth. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, ENVA has a VGM Score of B.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.9 billion. Enova International beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 8.7%. ENVA shares have surged 37.4% in a year.

Primoris Services: Based in Dallas, TX, Primoris is an engineering, construction and maintenance contractor primarily in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of PRIM indicates 20.7% growth. Primoris has a VGM Score of B.

Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRIM’s 2025 earnings has moved up 5.2%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 44.5%. Primoris shares have increased 107.7% in a year.

SkyWest: It operates as a regional airline in the United States through its subsidiary SkyWest Airlines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of SkyWest indicates 28.1% growth. Headquartered in Saint George, UT, SKYW has a VGM Score of B.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.8 billion. SkyWest beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average being 21.9%. SKYW shares have gained 60.4% in a year.

Agnico Eagle Mines: It is a large-cap gold miner with operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Headquartered in Toronto, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $69 billion. The company has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 62.2% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings has moved up 6.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares have gained 66% in a year.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.