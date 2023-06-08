5 Steps To Get An SBA Loan For Your Franchise

Franchising may be an enticing opportunity for entrepreneurs, but finding funding can be complex. Through the Small Business Administration (SBA), there are options, including SBA 7(a) loans and SBA CDC/504 loans. The SBA imposes extensive eligibility requirements for both, and the application, approval and funding processes can be lengthy. However, the steps to apply are similar.

As an aspiring franchise owner, understanding the differences between these loan options and the application process can be crucial in securing the funding you need.

SBA Franchise Loan Options

The SBA offers two main loan programs that can be used to finance a franchise: SBA 7(a) and SBA CDC/504. These options can be used for different purposes and can come with different terms and interest rates.

SBA 7(a) Loans

The 7(a) loan program is the SBA’s flagship program that offers loans up to $5 million for a wide range of uses. Franchisees can use SBA 7(a) loans for working capital, purchasing equipment and inventory, advertising, covering payroll, training employees or purchasing and renovating a location for your franchise.

Repayment terms depend on how you plan to use the funds, including up to 25 years for real estate and up to 10 years for equipment, working capital or inventory. Interest rates range from the prime rate plus 2.25% (for loans of $50,000 or more with terms of less than seven years) to prime plus 4.75% for loans of $25,000 or less with terms over seven years.

SBA CDC/504 Loans

SBA CDC/504 loans are administered by SBA-approved Certified Development Companies—or CDCs—to help businesses grow and create jobs. Loans can go up to $5 million and be used to purchase fixed assets like real estate, machinery and other equipment needed to operate a franchise.

CDC loans require a 10% down payment from the borrower, with 40% of funds provided by a CDC and the remaining 50% provided by a private financial institution. Repayment terms extend up to 20 years for real estate and up to 10 years for machinery and equipment. Rates are pegged to the five- and 10-year Treasury rate—usually around 3% of the loan amount.

CDC loans do have limits on what they can be used for. For instance, they can’t go toward working capital, inventory purchases or consolidating or repaying debt.

SBA 7(a) vs. SBA CDC/504 Loans

How To Get an SBA Franchise Loan

Here are the steps you’ll need to take to get an SBA loan for your franchise.

1. Consider Qualification Requirements

Before you apply for an SBA loan, it’s crucial to understand the qualification requirements. Both the SBA as well as individual SBA-approved lenders have loan requirements, and you’ll need to meet both.

The main qualification requirements for an SBA franchise loan may include the following:

Minimum credit score of 690, though this varies by lender

No bankruptcies in the past three years

Down payment of at least 10%

Paid franchise fee (before fund disbursement)

No outstanding government debt

2. Check Your Eligibility

Not all franchises are eligible for SBA financing. To be eligible for franchise financing through the SBA, your franchise must be listed in the SBA Franchise Directory.

On top of that, there are other specific eligibility requirements that can vary between loans, including your business’s structure and revenue.

3. Compare Lenders

Eligibility and approval odds may depend on factors beyond SBA approval, so thoroughly research lenders before choosing one. Start by identifying SBA-approved lenders through the SBA Lender Match tool. If you want to apply for an SBA 504/CDC loan, choose a Certified Development Company that fits your needs.

Examine each potential lender’s qualification requirements, interest rates, fees and repayment terms. Depending on your preferred timeline, inquire about each lender’s application process and funding timeline. Learning each lender’s reputation and reviews from previous borrowers can also help you find the best lender for your business.

4. Gather Required Documents

Once you decide on a lender, gather the documents required for your application. The documents you need will vary depending on the SBA loan type and lender. In general, though, you should be prepared to provide the following:

SBA loan application form (SBA Form 1919)

A personal financial statement (SBA Form 413)

A statement of personal history (SBA Form 912)

Business financial documents, including income statements, balance sheets, cash flow projections and loan application history

Personal and business tax returns for the past two to three years

Description of collateral, where applicable

Copy of your franchise agreement and, in some cases, an Addendum to Franchise Agreement (Form 2462)

Business certificates, licenses and leases

Business overview and history, business plan and resumes for each business owner

5. Complete and Submit Your Application

When you’re ready to apply with your preferred lender or CDC, review its application requirements and complete the necessary paperwork. Getting a response for SBA loans usually takes five to 10 business days. However, SBA loan approval and funding can take anywhere from 30 to 90 days from application to loan disbursement, depending on the complexity of your loan application. Stay in communication with your lender throughout the process so you can keep your application moving forward.

Alternatives to SBA Franchise Loans

If you’re looking to invest in a franchise, taking out an SBA loan isn’t the only option, and other financing options may provide more advantageous requirements, terms and funding speeds.

Franchisor Financing

With franchisor financing, the franchisor acts as the lender, providing funds you can use to cover startup and operational expenses. This type of franchise loan offers several advantages, including the ability to leverage the reputation and credibility of the franchisor’s brand.

Franchisor financing is best if you want to own a business but lack experience with business lending and prefer to keep your loan in-house. Keep in mind, however, that not all franchises offer this form of financing.

Small Business Loans

Small business loan programs for franchised businesses are available from banks, credit unions and online lenders. These loans typically have shorter terms and lower interest rates than SBA loans, and often come with streamlined applications and faster funding speeds. The best small business loans feature competitive interest rates as low as 3%, flexible repayment terms up to 10 years and funding in as little as a few days.

Equipment Financing

Equipment financing can help you purchase the equipment needed to operate your franchise. Loans are secured by the underlying equipment being purchased, so interest rates may be more competitive than with other types of loans. Interest rates are usually between 2% and 20%, and repayment terms can range from three to 10 years, depending on the lender and the equipment. This type of financing can be particularly beneficial if you need heavy industrial equipment or specialized technology.

Short-Term Business Loans

Short-term business loans are designed to be repaid over a short period, making them ideal if you need a temporary cash infusion to take advantage of a franchise opportunity or cover startup expenses like inventory, payroll or equipment purchases. Common loan terms for short-term business loans vary but typically range from one to three years, with interest rates from 3% to 50% or more. Because these loans are repaid over a shorter period of time, you’ll pay less in interest over the life of the loan.

Business Lines of Credit

A business line of credit establishes a set credit limit that can be drawn upon at any time and on a revolving basis during the draw period—usually between $2,000 and $250,000 for one to five years.

When used for franchise financing, lines of credit are often used for working capital, renovations or inventory purchases. Typically, interest rates are variable and range from 10% to 99%. Business lines of credit are best if you’re an experienced franchise owner with an established business and a strong credit history.

