This is the biggest week of earnings season with 4 Magnificent 7 stocks reporting as well as 150 S&P 500 companies. We’ll get earnings from every sector and industry.

This is the week which will tell us what is going on in the US economy for the second half of the year.

But outside of the Mag 7 stocks, there are still a lot of prominent companies that will be reporting. And many of those have fantastic earnings charts.

Stock Breaking Out to New Highs

It’s not just technology stocks that have been breaking out to new highs. These 5 red-hot stocks are also in the mix.

And they all beat on earnings last quarter and are looking to extend their earnings streaks.

Will they be able to do it?

5 Spectacular Charts This Week

1. Ferrari N.V. ( RACE )

Ferrari is an earnings all-star. It has only missed one time on earnings in the last 5 years and that was in 2020, during the pandemic.

Shares of Ferrari are trading near new all-time highs. It’s not cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50. But investors are buying it for the growth. Earnings are expected to rise 12.1% in 2025.

Will Ferrari keep its earnings streak alive?

2. Carvana Co. ( CVNA )

Carvana has beat on earnings 4 quarters in a row. Shares are trading near 5-year highs.

Carvana’s earnings are expected to rise 217% this year. It isn’t cheap. Carvana has a forward P/E of 66.

Will Carvana shares break out to new all-time highs this week?

3. Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD )

Robinhood has beat 2 quarters in a row. Shares are on fire, gaining 182% year-to-date. Robinhood is trading near an all-time high.

Earnings are expected to rise 20% this year. Robinhood isn’t cheap. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 80. Robinhood is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Can Robinhood keep its momentum?

4. Vertiv Holdings Co. ( VRT )

Vertiv has beat on earnings 9 quarters in a row. That’s a great surprise streak.

Shares of Vertiv have rebounded off of Liberation Day lows and are now up 26.9% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to rise 24.9% this year. It’s not a cheap stock. Vertiv trades with a forward P/E of 39.

Vertiv is an AI Revolution stock. It’s a partner of NVIDIA.

Will Vertiv meet the sky-high expectations?

5. Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN )

Coinbase has beat on earnings 9 quarters in a row. That’s impressive.

Shares of Coinbase busted out to new all-time highs this year and are up 49.4% year-to-date. Earnings, however, are expected to fall 61.8% this year after soaring in 2024. Coinbase trades with a forward P/E of 135.

Will Coinbase beat again?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of VRT in her personal portfolio.]

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.