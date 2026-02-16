5 Software Stocks That Look Too Cheap to Ignore

One of the biggest stories in the market so far this year, if not the biggest, has been the rapid decline of software stocks.

Coming out of the 2022 bear market, software names were among the strongest performers in the entire equity market. From the start of 2023 through the highs of 2025, software stocks, represented by the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV), surged more than 100%. Many leading individual names didn’t just outperform the benchmark, they doubled or even tripled its return.

But that momentum has shifted, and it has shifted abruptly.

The sector is no longer in a bull market. It has entered a correction so deep that it now sits firmly in bear market territory. IGV has fallen roughly 30% from its 52-week high and nearly 22% year-to-date. That kind of move does not just shake confidence; it resets valuations.

As a result, many high-quality software companies are now trading well below their historical earnings multiples.

Before diving into five software names that now look too cheap to ignore, it is worth asking what caused the selloff in the first place.

AI Disruption Pushes Software into a Bear Market

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has led investors to question whether traditional software, particularly Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models, could face structural disruption. Over the past year, leading AI labs such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Alphabet have rolled out increasingly sophisticated models capable of coding, video generation, research, and task automation.

These tools are not theoretical; they are functional. And that has created real anxiety for the software industry.

AI agents capable of handling both technical and non-technical workflows have led investors to question whether some SaaS providers could be bypassed entirely. And the market’s message has been clear: software companies must integrate AI quickly, or risk irrelevance.

But as with most sharp selloffs, fear often overshoots reality.

The companies below have felt the brunt of that fear, and in many cases, their valuations now reflect worst-case scenarios rather than balanced outcomes.

Salesforce: AI Headwinds, or AI Opportunity?

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has been one of the hardest-hit large-cap software tech names. Shares have fallen more than 42% from their 52-week high and are down close to 29% year-to-date.

The irony is that Salesforce pioneered the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) model and built a broad cloud-first ecosystem spanning sales, service, marketing, commerce, and analytics.

Yet that very SaaS positioning is what has made investors nervous in the AI era.

The concern is that AI agents could compress traditional subscription models. But analysts clearly disagree with the severity of the selloff. Based on 43 ratings, Salesforce holds a Moderate Buy consensus, with a price target implying nearly 71% upside.

Several firms, including Goldman Sachs, have highlighted AI-driven growth via Salesforce’s Agentforce platform as a potential inflection point. Agentforce allows customers to build and customize AI-powered agents through a low-code interface, fully integrated within Salesforce’s ecosystem. That is a key point: Salesforce is not ignoring AI; it is embedding it.

For long-term investors who believe the company can leverage AI rather than be disrupted by it, the current forward P/E of 14.4 is hard to ignore.

Dropbox: Value Trap or Deep Value?

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) has faced steady selling pressure over the past four months. Shares are down 26% from their 52-week high and nearly 12% year-to-date. The result is a forward P/E of just 8. By almost any measure, that qualifies as value territory. The question is not only whether it is justified, but also whether it might just be a value trap.

Dropbox operates in cloud-based file storage, precisely the area investors fear AI could commoditize.

Management has acknowledged the challenge, noting that the company is transitioning from a traditional storage platform to an AI-powered platform for productivity and content intelligence.

Products such as Dropbox Dash, Dropbox AI, and Dropbox Studio are part of that shift. The goal is to reduce time spent searching, organizing, and managing content, turning storage into intelligence.

Analyst sentiment remains largely neutral as the company navigates this transition. However, the consensus price target of $31.33 implies nearly 30% upside, suggesting the selloff may have overshot reality, or at least opened the door for a relief rally. At 8 times forward earnings, if execution improves even modestly, valuation alone could provide support.

Adobe: Oversold on AI Fears?

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has been one of the most punished mega-cap software stocks. Shares are down 43% from their 52-week high and nearly 25% year-to-date. The primary concern has been generative AI competition. Tools such as OpenAI’s Sora have raised fears that lower-cost alternatives could disrupt Adobe’s creative dominance.

But Adobe’s response has been aggressive.

Through Adobe Firefly, the company has introduced a commercially safe generative AI model trained on licensed data.

More importantly, AI is not being bolted on as a separate tool.

It is deeply integrated into Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and Express. That integration matters because creative professionals do not just want AI tools; they want AI embedded within trusted workflows.

While analyst sentiment remains neutral, with a consensus Hold rating, Adobe’s forward P/E of 10 places the stock in attractive value territory for investors who believe the company can maintain its leadership position.

Oracle, AI Spending Anxiety Meets Opportunity

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has also been caught in the AI crosscurrents, but for different reasons than the names mentioned above. Since October 2025, shares have fallen more than 53% from their 52-week high and are down nearly 18% year-to-date.

Investors have grown uneasy about massive, debt-funded capital expenditures tied to AI data centers and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The widely discussed multi-year OpenAI deal, reportedly valued at nearly $300 billion over five years, has fueled both optimism and skepticism.

There are many questions and uncertainties about timing, execution, and near-term returns on AI infrastructure investments. And after the stock's rapid rise in recent years, expectations couldn't be higher.

Technically, the stock recently attempted to bottom near $140 and is trading just below its 20-day moving average.

A reclaim of that level could signal the first step toward stabilizing its downtrend. Fundamentally, Oracle continues to secure public-sector deals. The City of Atlanta recently expanded its relationship, adopting Oracle Permitting and Licensing along with Oracle AI Agent Studio. On the same day, it was reported that ReGrow Israel selected Oracle’s Agriculture Data Intelligence platform as part of the Oracle Digital Government Suite.

Analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a price target implying over 80% upside potential. Keeping pace with analysts, institutions have maintained a net positive inflow in Oracle over the past 12 months. With sentiment overwhelmingly negative toward the sector and Oracle, yet Wall Street remaining steadfast, Oracle might be setting up for a relief rally soon.

IGV: A Diversified Approach

Not every investor wants the volatility that comes with individual stock selection. For those who believe the software selloff may be overdone but prefer diversified exposure, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, or IGV, offers a compelling alternative.

The ETF provides targeted exposure to North American software companies across the technology and communication services sectors. As of February 13, IGV holds 114 stocks and trades at a P/E of 34.

Its top five holdings, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir, Salesforce, and Palo Alto Networks, account for nearly 38% of the fund’s weighting.

From a technical standpoint, IGV recently found support near $80, a level that aligns with multi-year weekly support. If that zone holds, it could represent a meaningful long-term entry point for investors who believe the software correction has gone too far.

Why This Reset May Be an Opportunity

Software stocks were market outperformers for nearly two years. Now they are among the biggest laggards.

But bear markets within sectors often create opportunity, particularly when driven by fear of disruption rather than collapsing fundamentals. AI is not just a threat. For many of these companies, it could also be an opportunity. Especially for the companies that fully embrace AI and successfully retain and even grow their market share.

Salesforce, Dropbox, Adobe, Oracle, and IGV each represent different ways to approach the same theme, as valuations have compressed meaningfully, and expectations have reset.

The key question is not whether AI will reshape the industry; it will. The real question is which companies adapt and integrate quickly enough to thrive in the next cycle.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.