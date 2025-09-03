5 Soft Drink Stocks Battling for Relevance Amid Consumer Taste Shift

The Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks industry is grappling with rising costs and tariff uncertainty that continue to weigh on margins. Elevated raw material prices, higher packaging costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions have created a challenging operating environment. In addition, newly imposed U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico are intensifying trade tensions, adding financial pressure and complicating pricing strategies. These headwinds threaten profitability and overall competitiveness in the near term.Evolving consumer trends have led to an increased demand for healthier beverages with natural ingredients, reduced sugar, plant-based alternatives and functional benefits like hydration, energy and mood support. Companies that pivot toward these categories and scale back reliance on sugary sodas are better positioned to sustain relevance and growth.Meanwhile, digital transformation and innovation are fueling long-term opportunities. Investments in e-commerce, subscription models and portfolio diversification are helping beverage players strengthen consumer engagement and capture evolving demand. Leading players, such as KDP and ZVIA , are well-positioned to navigate industry challenges. By leveraging continuous innovation, digital transformation and disciplined execution, these companies are positioned to sustain growth and strengthen their edge in a dynamic, competitive market.

About the Industry

The Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry comprises companies that manufacture, source, develop, market and sell non-alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks mainly include sparkling drinks, natural juices, enhanced water, sports and energy drinks, dairy, and ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee beverages. Some industry players like PepsiCo produce and sell handy food with flavored snacks, complementing their beverage portfolio. The companies sell products through a network of wholesalers and retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores and other retail outlets. Some also offer products via company-owned or controlled bottling, independent bottling partners and partner brand owners.

What's Shaping the Future of the Beverages - Soft Drinks Industry?

Rising Costs & Tariff Uncertainty: The beverage industry is facing mounting cost pressures due to raw material shortages, soaring commodity prices and logistical disruptions. Rising expenses for key inputs like steel and aluminum have significantly increased packaging costs, while supply-chain bottlenecks and freight inefficiencies add strain. Newly imposed U.S. tariffs are creating uncertainty and additional financial pressure. The government’s 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico escalate trade tensions and may disrupt supply chains. These cost burdens may squeeze margins, complicate pricing strategies and impact overall industry competitiveness.



Shifting Consumer Preferences: The U.S. soft drinks industry is experiencing a surge in demand for healthier beverage options as consumers increasingly prioritize wellness. This shift has fueled interest in drinks made with natural ingredients, reduced sugar and functional benefits while driving demand for diverse flavors and enhanced taste experiences. Plant-based beverages, including botanical-infused drinks and non-dairy alternatives, are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers seeking sustainable choices. Meanwhile, functional beverages that promote hydration, energy and mood support are carving out a strong market presence. To capitalize on these trends, companies are expanding into new and adjacent categories, such as the booming RTD alcoholic beverage sector, often through partnerships and innovation. As consumer preferences evolve, soft drink companies, which are embracing healthier, functional and plant-based alternatives while reducing reliance on sugary sodas, are better-positioned to stay relevant in the shifting market landscape. Failure to innovate quickly may result in declining sales, margin pressures and loss of market share to agile competitors and emerging niche brands.



Digital Growth & Innovation: The U.S. soft drinks industry is leveraging digital transformation to fuel growth and enhance consumer engagement. With rising demand for online shopping, brands are investing in direct-to-consumer platforms and third-party marketplaces to strengthen their digital presence. Companies are also optimizing fulfillment strategies, expanding digital offerings and introducing subscription-based models to boost customer loyalty and secure recurring revenues. Beyond digital advancements, product innovation remains a key growth driver. Brands are refining portfolios, launching products and entering untapped markets to expand their reach. By leveraging technology and innovation, the industry is evolving to stay competitive in an increasingly digital and dynamic landscape.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry is housed within the broader Consumer Staples sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #184, which places it in the bottom 25% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries results from a negative aggregate earnings outlook for the constituent companies. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks industry has underperformed the Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 Index in the past year.



The stocks in the industry have collectively lost 8.6% compared with the sector’s decline of 5.6% in the past year. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has rallied 18.3%.

1-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, commonly used for valuing soft drink stocks, the industry is currently trading at 17.75X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.76X and the sector’s 20.35X.



Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 23.76X and as low as 17.2X, with a median of 21.27X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past 5 Years)

5 Soft Drink Stocks to Watch

None of the stocks in the Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks industry currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas two stocks have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We have also highlighted three stocks with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) from the same industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Let us take a look.



PepsiCo: Resilience and strength in the global beverage and convenience food businesses have been aiding the company’s performance. It expects to benefit from delivering convenience, variety and value proposition to customers through its brands. PEP is poised to benefit from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chain, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. Its cost-management and revenue-management initiatives bode well amid the ongoing inflationary pressures.



For the beverage business, PEP expects strong growth and market share gains from the liquid refreshment beverage category, with share gains in the carbonated soft drinks, RTD Tea and water categories. The stock of this Purchase, NY-based leading soft-drink company has lost 8.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2025 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. The consensus estimate for this Zacks Rank #2 company’s 2025 earnings per share has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

Price & Consensus: PEP

Zevia: This is a mission-driven beverage company focused on offering zero-sugar, naturally sweetened drinks made with plant-based ingredients. Its portfolio spans sodas, energy drinks, teas, mixers and kids' beverages — all free from artificial sweeteners and additives. Zevia operates with a strong commitment to health, transparency and sustainability, appealing to increasingly health-conscious consumers. The company is sharpening its operations through SKU optimization, cost efficiencies and streamlined inventory practices. Its growth strategy includes expanding retail distribution across major national chains, increasing brand visibility through bold marketing campaigns and continuously launching innovative flavors and product formats to drive trial and engagement.



The stock of this Encino, CA-based soft-drink company has skyrocketed 166.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZVIA’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.8% and 48.4%, respectively. The consensus estimate for this Zacks Rank #2 company’s 2025 loss per share has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

Price & Consensus: ZVIA

Coca-Cola: The soft drink behemoth is poised to gain from strategic transformation and ongoing worldwide recovery. The streamlining of its portfolio and accelerating investments to expand the digital presence position the company for long-term growth. It has been witnessing a splurge in e-commerce, with the growth rate of the channel doubling in many countries. KO is strengthening consumer connections and piloting numerous digital-enabled initiatives through fulfillment methods to capture the online demand for at-home consumption.



KO is diversifying its portfolio to tap into the rapidly growing RTD category. Coca-Cola has been gaining from the elasticity in the marketplace, an improved price/mix, and concentrated sales and underlying share gains in at-home and away-from-home channels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.2% and 3.5%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days. The Zacks Rank #3 company’s shares have declined 4.9% in the past year.

Price & Consensus: KO

Monster Beverage: The Corona, CA-based company markets and distributes energy drinks and alternative beverages. MNST has been experiencing continued strength in its energy drinks category, which is driving its performance. The company offers a wide range of energy drink brands, such as Monster Energy, Java Monster, Cafe Monster, Espresso Monster, Monster Energy Mule, Juice Monster Pipeline Punch, Juice Monster Pacific Punch, Juice Monster Mango Loco, Monster Ultra Paradise and Monster Hydra Sport. Product innovation also plays a significant role in the company's success. Monster Beverage is implementing pricing actions to overcome the ongoing cost pressure.



Despite the unending supply-chain challenges, MNST continues to stand by its strategy to ensure product availability and solidify long-term growth of its brands. Management is optimistic about strength in the global energy drinks category. It has been poised to gain from growth in the Monster Energy family of brands, and strength in Strategic and Affordable energy brands. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have rallied 28.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year increases of 7.7% and 17.3%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 2.7% in the past 30 days.

Price & Consensus: MNST

Keurig Dr Pepper: The beverage and coffee company in the United States and Canada is poised to gain from continued momentum in the Refreshment Beverages segment and solid market share growth. KDP's consumer-centric innovation model, portfolio expansion into high-growth categories and solid route-to-market capabilities appear encouraging. These endeavors are supported by the constant focus on cost efficiency and capital discipline. The company’s International segment is also performing well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KDP’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.1% and 6.8%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The company’s shares have declined 22.4% in the past year. It currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Price & Consensus: KDP

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.