5 Small Cities To Retire on a Tight Budget in 2026

Plan to retire on a tight budget in 2026? You can live in some cities much more comfortably than others.

Start your search with these cities that can stretch your fixed income further.

Des Moines, Iowa

With an average rent of $981 according to Apartments.com, Des Moines offers real city amenities with small-town charm and pricing.

“The neighborhoods feel safe to walk in, and the downtown offers free concerts and food trucks all summer,” notes real estate broker Andrew Fortune of Great Colorado Homes. “Retirees have fast access to hospitals and doctors are easy to reach.”

Plus, you’ll enjoy all four seasons in Des Moines, with leafy autumns, snowy winters, warm summers — but no extreme weather.

Green Bay, Wisconsin

While Green Bay does experience cold winters, the neighbors are warm and the housing affordable.

Rents average $950, a steep 42% discount from the national average of $1,630. Real estate investor Austin Glanzer of 717HomeBuyers grew up in Green Bay and recommends it for retirees.

“Everyday living costs remain modest, and with no tax on Social Security income, Green Bay helps retirement dollars go further,” Glanzer said. “Add in the city’s welcoming public golf courses, it’s easy to see why summers here are fun and affordable.”

Toledo, Ohio

Rents cost less than half the national average in Toledo, averaging $803. Prefer to buy? Zillow reports an average home price of just $127,838.

“Beyond the low housing costs, Ohio gives a tax credit for people receiving pensions,” explains real estate investor Ben Allgeyer of Fast Kansas City Home Buyers. “The state also doesn’t tax Social Security benefits, and Lucas County gives moderate-income seniors a break on property taxes when filing with a homestead credit.”

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa also keeps costs low while offering some larger-city amenities. The arts and culture scene punches above its weight, between its museums, live music scene and the largest collection of Art Deco architecture in the country.

Rents average just $896, and Fortune adds that low utility bills and a strong public transportation system also keep costs low for retirees.

“The city mixes small-town friendliness with enough culture to keep you busy, including music, art and beautiful sandy hiking trails,” he noted.

Paris, Tennessee

For a close-knit community with plenty of Southern charm, check out Paris. It even boasts its own Eiffel Tower Park, with a scale replica of the original. Will Sliger, president of Tennessee Realtors, said Paris remains a hidden gem.

“Known for its scenic views overlooking Kentucky Lake, Paris offers small-town serenity and a semirural lifestyle. Outdoor activities like gardening, hunting and fishing make it a great place to stay active and relax in nature,” Sliger noted.

As for affordability, it’s hard to beat Paris. Rents average just $560 — roughly a third of the nationwide average.

The city features one of the two major hospitals in Henry County, along with smaller niche medical facilities. If you don’t mind foregoing big-city amenities in your retirement, Paris offers plenty of outdoor recreation at a bargain price.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Small Cities To Retire on a Tight Budget in 2026

