5 Single-Stock ETFs That Surged at the Start of June

Wall Street is trading near record levels. The S&P 500 just closed above the key 6,000 level — the highest level since February. A mix of macroeconomic resilience and a de-escalation in the public feud between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has brightened investors’ sentiment.



The optimism has fueled a surge in single-stock ETFs. Unlike traditional ETFs, which typically track a broad index or sector, single-stock ETFs provide exposure to the performance of one specific company by using derivatives. This allows investors to gain exposure to a particular stock without having to buy the stock directly. Single-stock ETFs tap the gambling mindset that exists in markets.



There are around 100 single-stock ETFs on the market. We have highlighted five single-stock ETFs that doubled over the past month. (See: all the Single Stock ETFs here).



GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF (MULL) – Up 31.6%



GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the common shares of Micron Technology MU. It has AUM of $5.5 million and charges 1.50% in annual fees.



GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF (MVLL) – Up 27.7%



GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF offers two times the performance of Marvell Technology MRVL, charging investors 1.50% in annual fees. It has amassed $14.6 million in its asset base.



Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF (HOOG) – Up 26.9%



Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF seeks daily levered investment results of two times of the daily percentage change in the price of the common stock of Robinhood HOOD. It charges 75 bps in annual fees and has accumulated $10.2 million in its asset base.



GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF (MRAL) – Up 22.4%



GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF seeks two times the daily percentage change of the stock of MARA Holdings MARA. It charges 1.50% in annual fees and has amassed $27.4 million in its asset base.



Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) – Up 15.7%



Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares seeks two times the performance of the common shares of Meta Platforms META. It has AUM of $132.2 million and charges 95 bps in annual fees.

More Gains Ahead?

These best-performing ETFs offer leveraged plays on tech stocks, which are on the surge once again, given renewed AI trade and superior earnings growth. With rates still high and volatility lingering, the mega-cap tech names are proving to be the market’s new safe haven (read: Why Big Tech Stocks Are Powering Market Gains Again).



In particular, Micron rallied on AI-driven memory demand. The surge in demand for DRAM and high-bandwidth memory for AI data centers is driving growth in the company. Marvell Technology has been rising driven by a combination of strong earnings, strategic advancements in AI infrastructure, and a pivotal partnership with industry leader NVIDIA NVDA.



Robinhood is riding a wave of investor enthusiasm, driven by three major catalysts: a bold push into crypto, surging retail trading activity, and growing speculation around its potential inclusion in the S&P 500. Meanwhile, Mara Holdings shares were lifted by enthusiasm in the crypto space following Circle’s blockbuster IPO and reports of higher bitcoin production in May (read: Crypto ETFs in Focus as Bitcoin Mining Boosts AI Infrastructure).



Meta received price target hikes from analysts, citing factors such as eased U.S.-China tariffs and strong company performance.

Downside Risk to Single-Stock Investing

While single-stock ETFs offer a focused way to invest in a company, they come with significant risks due to their lack of diversification and exposure to the volatility of a single stock. They are typically more suited for experienced investors who understand and are willing to accept these risks. Here are some of the downsides of these ETFs:



High Risk: If the specific company underperforms, investors could lose a substantial amount of money.



Lack of Diversification: One of the key principles of risk management in investing is diversification. Single-stock ETFs go against this principle, as they are invested entirely in one company.



Market Volatility: A single-stock ETF is subject to the volatility of the individual stock, which can be influenced by company-specific news and events.



Management Fees: While typically lower than mutual funds, ETFs still come with management fees, which can eat into your investment returns over time, especially in a narrowly focused fund like a single-stock ETF.

