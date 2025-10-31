5 Side Gigs You Can Do in Your Neighborhood

Online side hustles can bring in some extra cash, but there are also plenty of ways to make money in your local neighborhood. Some local business ideas can give you a few hundred dollars per month, but others can turn into full-time businesses.

It’s possible to make more with a side gig in your neighborhood than what you’re currently making at your full-time job. That’s especially true if you’re willing to treat your side gig like a business and eventually hire people when you have high demand for your services. If you’re looking for some local side hustle ideas, below are some of the most promising options.

Pressure Washer

Pressure washing involves washing people’s cars, patios, sidewalks and other surfaces. People in this business buy equipment that makes it easier for them to remove dirt and grease from various surfaces.

You can get plenty of recurring business from this model, such as a driver who wants their car pressure-washed every month. Joshua Brown started Brown’s Pressure Washing with $5,000 and turned it into a business that produces $1 million in annual revenue within four years, according to UpFlip.

Pressure washing business owners can serve multiple clients instead of relying on a single income source. They can serve a wide range of residential clients, a few commercial clients or both. As their revenue grows, they can reinvest back into the business and have other people perform some of the services.

Seasonal Decorator

People want their houses to have a festive spirit during the holidays. Christmas decorations usually go up in October and November, but Christmas isn’t the only holiday. Some people also set up home decorations for Easter, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July and Halloween, but Christmas is the big draw.

Some business owners only do Christmas decorations for their neighbors and people in their local communities, but it’s enough for some of those same people to pay the bills. In a YouTube video, Spencer Claeys, home-business startup expert and influencer, estimated that you could make between $20,000 and $50,000.

If you want to get into Christmas decorations, you’ll have to gather your materials in the summer so you can do home decorations in November and December. Then, you will have to take down the decorations in January and store them until the next holiday season. If you treat it like a side gig, you can do some Christmas decorations on the weekends. Then, you may end up with many returning customers and a more predictable workload.

Pet Sitter

If you are a pet person, you may enjoy pet sitting. Pet lovers can’t take their furry friends with them when they go on the plane for a one-week vacation and they often turn to pet sitters. Some pet sitters go to the customer’s home, while other customers drop off their pets at the pet sitter’s home.

The job takes plenty of time since you have to walk pets and care for them, but it can be a good weekend gig. You can also walk pets in the morning before you go to work, as long as someone is home to take care of them in the afternoon.

Several pet sitters revealed how much they earn in a Reddit post. One pet walker grosses $90,000 per year and another pet sitter said they recently had a $10,000 month.

Social Media Manager

You can be a social media manager anywhere, but some social media managers specialize in helping local businesses. Speaking with people in the community and attending local business events can turn you into the go-to person for social media help.

Social media managers handle several responsibilities for their clients, such as posting, creating a strategy and running online ads. You can use successes in your local neighborhood as a launchpad to serve clients who are headquartered far from your area. According to Indeed, Social Media Managers can make an average of $62,535 per year.

Tutor

Tutoring is another career that lets you serve your local community while giving you the ability to broaden your horizons in the future. Many kids attend school and need help with understanding key lessons, especially as they get into higher grades.

Some tutors visit the same students each week or month, which offers a steady income. The great part is that most students will have to meet you on the weekends since the school schedule lines up with a 9-to-5 schedule if you include activities. Tutors can make an average of $55,510 per year, according to Indeed.

