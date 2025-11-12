5 Sam’s Club Items Retirees Need To Buy Before Fall Ends

Sam’s Club has plenty of smart buys for retirees that can help stretch your budget while adding comfort and convenience at home or on the go. These Sam’s Club deals are worth grabbing before fall ends.

For You: 6 Best Fall Items To Buy at Sam’s Club Before They Sell Out

Check Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

©Sam’s Club

Tramontina Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven

Price: $47.94

For retirees who like to bake, the Tramontina Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven mimics brick-oven style baking with even heat distribution. This ensures that artisan-quality bread loaves retain a crisp outer crust. The added knob on the top of the cast iron dome lid ensures a better grip when removing it from the oven. Retirees can make fresh-baked bread for toasting or eating with meals or create specialty loaves for friends and family.

Trending Now: Amazon, Costco and 7 Other Stores With Perks That Retirees Should Cash In

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Wire Baskets

Price: $24.78

Member’s Mark Wire Baskets from Sam’s Club are perfect space savers for organized retirees. Use these two wrought iron baskets with wooden lids in the kitchen, office, bathroom or closet to store much needed items. They’re also handcrafted with a durable powder-coated finish that’s food safe for storing fruit or vegetables.

©Sam’s Club

Chefman Fast-Boil Electric Kettle

Price: $22.88

Chefman Fast-Boil Electric Kettle comes with a removable tea infuser for those retirees who love tea. The rapid heat technology lets you boil two cups of water in three minutes or less. The Chefman electric kettle has a one-touch switch and as it heats the LED indicators light up. Boil water for hot chocolate, ramen noodles, instant soup or oatmeal with ease. It automatically shuts off when it reaches a boil or when running dry and features a cordless 360-degree swivel base.

©Sam’s Club

Shavel Micro Flannel Footwarmers

Price: $39.99

Shavel Micro Flannel Footwarmers will keep retirees feet warm and toasty during the cold fall and winter months. These feature a removable soft sherpa cover that is machine washable, an easy on/off switch, two hour auto safety shut-off, a controller and an eight-foot detachable cord.

©Sam’s Club

Homedics Heated Travel Cushion with Massage

Price: $39.98

Homedics Heated Travel Cushion with Massage is a great companion for retirees who travel. On long trips, the travel cushion provides much needed relief with vibration massage and heat in the seat and back of the cushion. Since it is portable, it can also be used on an office chair for retirees who work on the computer. It comes with two cushions and has an integrated strapping system to hold cushions in place, a controller, car power adapter and a home power adapter.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Sam’s Club Items Retirees Need To Buy Before Fall Ends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.