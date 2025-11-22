5 Sam’s Club Items That Make Tailgating Affordable This Season

Tailgating season is in full swing, and whether you’re outside the stadium or hosting at home, having what you need matters. But there’s no need to blow your budget because Sam’s Club has plenty of affordable gear and snacks. Check out the well-priced picks below that can take your tailgate to the next level.

NCAA Round Tailgate Table With Shelf

Price: $31.98 (originally $39.98)

Pick up a NCAA round tailgate table at Sam’s Club to hold drinks and snacks while showing your team spirit. There are 74 teams to choose from. The table has a 27.6-diameter tabletop and features four drink holders, an elongated side pocket and a bottom shelf to keep all your game-day essentials handy. When you’re ready to pack up, the table folds down to fit in the included storage bag.

NFL Sherpa Throw Blanket

Price: $19.98

Keep you and your guests cozy during chilly tailgates with a NFL sherpa throw blanket from Sam’s Club, which features a plush front and sherpa back. These officially licensed throws come in vibrant team colors and measure 60 inches by 70 inches — the perfect size for keeping warm. After the tailgate, throw it in the wash without worries. The fade-resistant colors and durable whip-stitched hem will keep it looking like new.

Formaggio Artisan Meat and Mozzarella Variety Wraps

Price: $13.98

Have a package of Formaggio Cheese artisan meat and mozzarella variety wraps on hand to keep hungry tailgaters satisfied while they wait for the main course. The 22-ounce tray from Sam’s Club includes a variety of wraps that include fresh mozzarella rolled with either pepperoni, soppressata or imported prosciutto. Use as stand-alone snacks, pair with crackers or add to a full-blown charcuterie board.

Heinz Classic Pack Condiments

Price: $9.98

When hotdogs and hamburgers are on the tailgating menu, you can’t go wrong with Heinz classic pack condiments, featuring easy-squeeze bottles and flip caps for convenience. Each three-pack from Sam’s Club contains a 32-ounce bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, a 22-ounce bottle of Kraft Real Mayo and a 28-ounce bottle of Heinz Yellow Mustard — all for under $10.

Cuisinart Grill Tool Set

Price: $6.94 (originally $19.98)

Save over $13 on this five-piece Cuisinart grill tool set that has everything you need for your next tailgate. Included are a perforated spatula and a pair of locking tongs made from stainless steel and a large silicone mat for resting tools and keeping messes contained. When it’s clean-up time, the patented Grill Renew steam cleaner brush will make quick work of a dirty grill — no wire bristles needed. The set also comes with an extra Grill Renew cleaner brush head.

