5 Retirement Changes Coming in 2026 That Every American Needs to Prepare For

A big part of enjoying retirement to the fullest is knowing how to plan for it financially. To do that, you need to keep tabs on changes related to retirement savings, healthcare, and other issues pertaining to your senior years. With that in mind, here are five important retirement changes you should know about as 2026 approaches.

1. IRA limits are increasing

The nice thing about individual retirement accounts (IRAs) is that anyone with earned income can contribute to one. IRAs currently max out at $7,000 for savers under age 50 and $8,000 for those 50 and older.

In 2026, IRA limits are rising. Savers under 50 will be able to contribute up to $7,500, and those 50 and over will get an $1,100 catch-up, up from $1,000 in 2025. So, the total amount savers 50 and over can contribute in the new year is $8,600.

2. Contribution limits are rising for 401(k)s

One huge benefit of 401(k) plans is that many companies offer employer matching dollars to help workers boost their savings. In 2026, 401(k) limits are rising just like IRA limits are.

For savers under 50, the maximum 401(k) contribution in 2026 will be $24,500, up from $23,500 in 2025. Savers 50 and over, meanwhile, will get an $8,000 catch-up, bringing their total allowable contribution to $32,500.

Then, there's a super catch-up option available to 401(k) savers between the ages of 60 and 63. People in that age range can make a 401(k) catch-up of $11,250 in 2026, bringing their total limit to $35,750.

3. Higher earners will face new restrictions for 401(k) catch-ups

Currently, if you're 50 or older, you can make a 401(k) catch-up in a traditional or Roth retirement plan, regardless of your income. In 2026, that's changing. Starting next year, your only option for making a 401(k) catch-up will be a Roth 401(k) if you earned more than $145,000 this year.

As a reminder, Roth retirement plan contributions are made on an after-tax basis. However, they offer the benefit of tax-free gains and tax-free withdrawals during retirement. Roth accounts are also not subject to required minimum distributions.

4. HSA limits are increasing

If your health insurance plan is compatible with a health savings account (HSA), it pays to contribute -- and max out if you can. And in 2026, you'll get to sock more money away in an HSA for healthcare expenses.

If you have self-only coverage, you'll be able to contribute up to $4,400 to an HSA in 2026. If you have family coverage, the limit is $8,750. And if you're 55 or older, you can make a $1,000 catch-up contribution on top of whichever limit applies to you.

5. Medicare costs are rising

Millions of older Americans get health coverage through Medicare. If you're one of them, prepare to pay more in 2026.

First, the standard monthly Medicare Part B premium is increasing from $185 to $202.90 for 2026. The annual deductible for Medicare Part B, meanwhile, will be $283 in 2026, up from $257 in 2025.

Part A costs are rising, too. Though most enrollees don't pay a premium for Medicare Part A, if you're admitted to the hospital, there's an inpatient deductible to cover. In 2026, that deductible will be $1,736, up from $1,676 in 2025.

The daily coinsurance rate for a hospital stay is also rising from $419 to $434. And the daily rate at a skilled nursing facility is increasing from $209.50 to $217.

Whether you're in the process of saving for retirement, nearing retirement, or already retired, it's important to be aware of changes like these so you can plan accordingly. Keep reading up on retirement rules so you can feel more confident about your senior years.

