5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Use AI To Create an Estate Plan

AI is revolutionizing the way we do many things, including searching the web, planning trips and even writing our text messages. But the technology still has its limitations, so it’s probably not the ideal way to create an estate plan. Your estate plan determines the legacy you leave behind — it’s a delicate matter that’s still better left to a human to handle.

Here are a few reasons why you shouldn’t use AI to create an estate plan.

AI Can’t Ask the Right Follow-Up Questions

“Estate planning is more complicated than most people realize, and the complications are not always tied to wealth,” said Laura Cowan, estate planning attorney and founder of 2-Hour Lifestyle Lawyer. “AI tools can only respond to what you input, but they don’t know what you didn’t say.”

An estate planning lawyer can ask the right questions to ensure your wishes will be met.

“A lawyer is trained to ‘issue spot’ — to dig deeper, spot red flags and ask questions you didn’t realize were important,” Cowan said. “A good example is a father writing his will using AI, but not mentioning his daughter has special needs. A lawyer would have flagged this and set up a special needs trust. Now, without it, the daughter may lose access to critical government benefits when her dad dies.”

Mistakes Aren’t Always Obvious (Until It’s Too Late)

AI may be getting more intelligent, but it’s still prone to making mistakes.

“AI-generated documents might look polished and professional, but it’s not about how ‘official’ they look,” Cowan said. “What matters is the legal language, and that’s where things often go wrong. One small mistake, like choosing the wrong type of trust or mixing up legal terms, can lead to major problems for your family.”

Cowan noted that these mistakes usually don’t show up until it’s too late.

“Lawyers spend years studying how to write documents that hold up in court — not just look good on paper,” she said.

AI Doesn’t Provide a Personal Relationship or Ongoing Support

A professional can guide you through updating your estate planning documents as your life evolves.

“Your life, assets and the law are all going to change,” Cowan said. “AI won’t check in with you about a new child, a second marriage or a major asset purchase. A good estate planning attorney builds a relationship with you and helps you update your plan as your life evolves.”

Cowan gave the example of a client who created her will online when her first child was born.

“Five years later, she remarried, had another child and bought a second home, but never updated her documents,” she said. “When she passed away unexpectedly, her old plan still named her ex-husband as the executor and guardian. Her current spouse and children were left out of the plan entirely.”

AI-Created Documents Don’t Always Have the Correct Signatures

AI might miss small technicalities that could render a document useless.

“Wills, trusts and powers of attorney must be signed with the correct legal formalities, and these vary by document and by state,” Cowan said. “We see DIY will after DIY will get thrown out by the court because they weren’t executed properly.

“For example, many people print and sign their DIY will at home, but not in the presence of two witnesses and a notary, as required by law,” she continued. “The court will throw the will out. If it is not executed properly, it’s worthless.”

AI Won’t Coordinate All Your Assets

A lawyer will catch incongruencies in your estate plan that AI would miss.

“AI won’t catch that your beneficiary designations on things like life insurance and retirement accounts override your will,” Cowan said. “If you list your brother Tom as the beneficiary of your will, for example, but your life insurance policy names your sister Mary, that life insurance is going to Mary no matter what the will says.

“This is one of the first things an estate planning attorney would point out.”

