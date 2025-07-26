5 Reasons You Should Cancel Your Walmart+ Membership

A Walmart+ membership can be a valuable tool for the right person, especially for those who regularly shop at Walmart and would like the convenience of free home delivery plus other money-saving perks.

For those who are wondering whether to cancel after the free 30-day trial or whether to renew their current membership, here are a few things to think about.

Your 30-Day Trial Is Up and You Hardly Used the Membership

If you decided to give a Walmart+ membership a whirl and didn’t use it much, that’s a good reason to cancel it. Unless you have rock-solid plans to use it in the future, why pay $98 a year for something you’ll barely use?

You Don’t Want To Tip the Delivery Driver

If one of the reasons you wanted the membership was for the convenience of Walmart delivering purchases and prescriptions to your doorstep, but you don’t want to tip the delivery driver, you’ll probably want to cancel. Even though Walmart does not require shoppers to tip, drivers may expect tips and pass over your order if they know you aren’t planning to tip. Unfortunately, this can delay your order, which is an inconvenience and not worth the membership fee.

The Mobile Scan-and-Go Feature Won’t Work Consistently

The mobile scan-and-go feature is one of the perks of the Walmart+ membership because it saves time. It allows shoppers to scan their items while shopping and skip scanning at the checkout kiosk. However, some shoppers complain it doesn’t work consistently, leaving them to have to rescan all of their items before checkout — which was what they were trying to avoid in the first place. You might as well save time and check out as normal if you experience these issues.

Your Items Don’t Arrive on Time

Look online and you’ll find plenty of complaints from Walmart+ members who say their items don’t arrive on time. Other complaints include getting the wrong order, having missing items or having their order misdirected.

If during your 30-day trial you experience more than one instance like these, it’s likely you will continue to experience more of the same. Why pay for a service that doesn’t deliver on its promises? Save time and frustration by utilizing curbside pickup or shopping in-store to pick up your items.

You’re Not Interested in Any of the Other Perks

A Walmart+ membership isn’t only for free delivery; it also offers the following perks:

Free shipping with no order minimum

Free pharmacy delivery with no order minimum

Save $0.10 per gallon on fuel at more than 13,000 stations nationwide

Free Paramount+ subscription

25% off daily Burger King purchases and a free Whopper with purchase every three months

While these are all valuable perks, if you’re not interested in utilizing any of them, you should probably cancel your Walmart+ membership.

