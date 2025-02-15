5 Reasons You Should Always Buy Electronics at Costco

Costco has taken one-stop-shopping to the next level. Members of this warehouse retailer can find deals on everything from groceries to clothing. Costco is also known to offer extraordinary discounts on a variety electronics, including TVs and laptops. In fact, you can grab the latest technology at prices well under those of most big-box stores.

Find Out: What $100 in Groceries at Costco Will Cost You at Walmart

For You: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Your $65 Gold Star or $130 Executive membership will get you access to low-priced cell phones, home security systems and earbuds. While you are sure to find cost-effective electronics at the Warehouse Club store, the prices may vary by region. Check your local Costco to find out just how much you can save on your favorite gadgets.

With that in mind, here are five reasons you should always buy electronics at Costco.

Second-Year (Extended) Warranty

One of the most unique and favorable benefits of buying your electronics at Costco is that you might be able to get an extended warranty on the item.

In general, the store extends the manufacturer’s warranty on certain items for up to two years from the date of purchase or date of delivery (if purchased online). The second-year warranty is available on most televisions, projectors and computers, excluding touchscreens. It is also available on most major appliances.

As always, you will want to read the fine print. If you file a warranty claim, Costco can choose whether they repair, replace or offer a refund for the item. To learn more information about Costco’s warranty program, you can call Costco Technical and Warranty Service at 1-866-861-0450.

Up Next: 9 Amazon Products Under $50 That Will Reduce Your Utility Bills This Winter

Discounted Price

The most obvious reason to shop at Costco for all of your electronics needs is the price. You can generally find most devices for substantially less at the club warehouse than at other stores, and they carry name-brand products such as LG and Sony TVs and Apple AirPods.

For example, you can purchase the third-generation Apple AirPods with MagSafe charging case for $139.99 at Costco. The same product is listed for $219.99 at Amazon. That’s $80 saved just for shopping with Costco.

Rewards

A perk you can’t top is the rewards you receive when you shop at Costco. No matter what you purchase, you will get 2% back if you have an Executive membership. While the premium card costs double the normal membership, it may be worth it for frequent shoppers.

You can also get up to $1,000 in annual rewards at this membership tier. The best part is the more you shop, the higher the amount you will receive, up to the thousand-dollar limit. So, if you have been waiting to upgrade your home office, now is the time to take advantage of these deals.

All members can benefit from the Costco Direct program. By bundling multiple offers, shoppers are able to save even more money. And with hundreds of items to choose from, there’s bound to be a few items you can check off your wish list. Buy two items, and you’ll save $100. Buy five or more, and you’ll pocket $400.

Generous Return Policy

Another feature that many Costco shoppers love is its generous return policy. This customer-pleasing policy extends to electronics.

The retailer gives purchasers 90 days to return most electronics at no extra cost. It proudly notes, “The price you SEE is the price you PAY.” The 90 days are from the date you receive your merchandise and include items such as televisions, projectors, major appliances and more.

Many of Costco’s competitors offer significantly less time for consumers to return products. In some instances, you may only have 15 or 30 days to return the item unused to the retailer. This short return window can be particularly frustrating during a frantic time like the holiday season.

Free Technical Support

Let’s face it — new electronics can be frustrating even for the most technologically savvy. Costco has you covered with free technical support for many items. The store’s Technical and Warranty Services (also called Costco Concierge) can guide you through a product’s setup or troubleshoot an issue.

Technical support is available free of charge, meaning you could save hundreds of dollars by not having to call a separate technician. The warehouse retailer even provides user-friendly guides and frequently asked questions on many of its products. You can get answers to product-specific questions or general support for a wide range of issues.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Reasons You Should Always Buy Electronics at Costco

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.